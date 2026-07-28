Several reportedly dead after vehicle rams pedestrians at Bukom Junction

Audio By Carbonatix
Several people are feared dead after a vehicle reportedly suffered brake failure and ploughed into a group of pedestrians at Bukom Junction in the Ga Mashie area of Accra.
According to eyewitnesses, the driver lost control of the vehicle after its brakes allegedly failed, causing it to veer off the road and crash into people gathered along the roadside.
Although the exact number of casualties has not been confirmed, eyewitnesses said more than three people, including a pregnant woman and a child, are believed to have been killed or seriously injured in the incident, which occurred on Monday, July 27.
Personnel from the Ghana Police Service, the National Ambulance Service and other emergency responders swiftly arrived at the scene to rescue the injured, recover bodies and restore order as investigations into the cause of the crash commenced.
Authorities are yet to release the identities of the victims or provide an official casualty figure. Police say further details will be made available as investigations continue.
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