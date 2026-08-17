ICU-Ghana General Secretary Morgan Ayawine named Africa’s Most Respected CEO in Labour Leadership

The General Secretary of the Industrial and Commercial Workers’ Union (ICU-Ghana), Brother Morgan Ayawine, has been recognised as Africa’s Most Respected CEO in Labour and Union Leadership at the 2026 Africa’s Most Respected CEOs Conference and Awards in Lusaka, Zambia.

He was honoured for what organisers described as his visionary leadership, business excellence, innovation, ethical leadership and contribution to organisational success and sustainable economic development.

The sixth edition of the awards brought together business leaders, policymakers, entrepreneurs and other stakeholders from across Africa to celebrate achievements in leadership, corporate governance, innovation and economic transformation.

Brother Ayawine was unable to attend the ceremony in Lusaka due to labour-management engagements.

A delegation from The Business Executive, organisers of the awards, subsequently presented the recognition to him at the ICU-Ghana National Secretariat at the Hall of Trade Unions in Accra on Thursday, August 13.

The award package included a plaque, certificate of achievement, medal and other commemorative items.

The certificate described the recognition as being in honour of his “visionary leadership, business excellence, innovation and outstanding contribution to economic growth and sustainable development.”

Receiving the award, Brother Ayawine dedicated the recognition to the leadership, management, staff and members of ICU-Ghana, as well as stakeholders who have worked with the union to advance the interests of workers and employers.

He said constructive engagement between organised labour, businesses and management was essential to sustaining enterprises and promoting industrial peace.

“Where unions, business leaders and management operate with open doors around their shared goals of sustainability, the country ultimately becomes the winner through harmonious industrial peace and socio-economic progress,” he said.

Brother Ayawine also called on governments across Africa, particularly Ghana, to create conditions that would enable businesses and industries to remain viable.

He said the revival of struggling industries should be treated as a priority, particularly as governments seek to address unemployment among young people.

The ICU-Ghana General Secretary pointed to the union’s involvement in efforts to sustain key corporate institutions, including the National Investment Bank and Agricultural Development Bank.

“The success stories about turning around some corporate institutions, such as the National Investment Bank, Agricultural Development Bank and others, will not be complete without acknowledging the pivotal role ICU-Ghana played,” he said.

He argued that the interests of workers and employers were closely linked, stressing that the survival and growth of businesses were necessary for sustained job creation and employment security.

“The employers’ vision is the Union’s concern, because the survival of businesses is key to sustained job generation and employment security for our dear young compatriots,” he said.

Brother Ayawine also reaffirmed ICU-Ghana’s opposition to decisions that could undermine strategic national enterprises and assets.

He cited the Volta Aluminium Company (VALCO), arguing that the company had significant potential for growth if provided with the necessary capital and strategic support.

He said the union would resist any unilateral attempt, particularly by government, to divest its interest in strategic national assets with substantial growth potential.

Brother Ayawine urged business leaders to view organised labour as a partner in enterprise development rather than an obstacle to business growth.

He said stronger collaboration between employers and workers could improve productivity, service delivery, enterprise sustainability and industrial peace.

“We believe in collaboration to propel enterprises towards sustained growth in both the public and private sectors. I therefore take this opportunity to urge our business leaders to see workers’ unions as positive catalysts in achieving quality service delivery and enhanced productivity.”

The recognition adds to Brother Ayawine’s profile within Ghana’s labour movement and highlights ICU-Ghana’s emphasis on constructive labour-management relations, enterprise sustainability and job creation.

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