One killed after truck carrying fish runs into pedestrians at Winneba

One person has died after a truck loaded with fish reportedly suffered a brake failure and ran into pedestrians at Kokobim in Winneba.

Eyewitnesses say the driver lost control of the vehicle as it approached the area, prompting shouts from bystanders who attempted to alert people standing nearby.

In the ensuing chaos, the victim reportedly fell to the ground and was run over by the truck.

The impact left the victim fatally injured, while fish from the truck were scattered across the road, creating a chaotic scene.

Residents rushed in to assist, helping to clear the area and offer support to those affected as emergency attention was sought.

The driver of the truck has since been taken into police custody as investigations begin into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Authorities are working to determine the exact cause of the accident, which has left the community in shock.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.