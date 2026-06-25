Fire destroys distribution truck and cargo in Assin Fosu

A distribution truck carrying a large quantity of household goods was destroyed by fire at Fosu Habitat, a suburb of Assin Fosu in the Central Region.

The vehicle, a Tata truck, was loaded with assorted products, including cartons of insecticides, mosquito sprays, candles, batteries, and air fresheners.

The Incident

According to eyewitness reports, the truck’s crew had stopped in the area to make a delivery when the incident occurred. Upon arrival, they noticed a damaged metal part on the vehicle and engaged a local welder, identified as Master Kenneth, to carry out repairs.

Tragedy struck when sparks from the welding equipment reportedly ignited the highly combustible items inside the truck.

The fire escalated rapidly, with witnesses reporting several explosions from within the vehicle. Despite efforts by residents to extinguish the flames using fire extinguishers, the fire quickly engulfed the truck and its entire cargo.

Response and Aftermath

Personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service eventually arrived at the scene and brought the blaze under control, but not before the vehicle and its contents were destroyed. Sales personnel at the scene were visibly distressed as they watched the total loss.

Master Kenneth, the welder, expressed deep regret over the incident, describing it as a heartbreaking and unfortunate accident.

Official Caution

Officials from the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), led by Assin Fosu District Director Lawrence Darkwa, visited the site to assess the damage and confirm the cause of the fire.

Mr. Darkwa issued a strong warning to the public, urging citizens to exercise extreme caution when performing welding work or handling open flames, especially near combustible materials or vehicles loaded with flammable goods.

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