Truck bursts into flames at Wassa Akropong; driver escapes unhurt

Audio By Carbonatix
A truck driver is reported to have escaped unharmed after the vehicle he was driving burst into flames while moving through Wassa Akropong.
In a video that has since spread widely on social media, smoke can be seen rising from the rear of the truck before the truck is suddenly engulfed in fire.
Parts of its body appear to break apart as the blaze intensifies, and bystanders are seen with little room to react before the rear of the truck is completely consumed.
According to the caption accompanying the footage, first shared by a X (Twitter) user on June 30, the driver got out of the truck safely as it burned. The vehicle itself was not as fortunate, reduced to a wreck by the fire before anyone nearby could act.
What caused the fire has not yet been established, and there has been no official comment from the Ghana National Fire Service or police on the incident as of now.
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