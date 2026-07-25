Wontumi is not a political prisoner but common convict – Inusah Fuseini

Former Member of Parliament of Tamale Central, Inusah Fuseini, has dismissed claims that Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Wontumi, is a political prisoner.

According to him, the convict is serving a sentence for breaching the country's laws rather than for his political beliefs.

Mr Fuseini, has rejected assertions that Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, is a political prisoner, describing him instead as "a common convict."

Speaking on JoyNews' Newsfile on Saturday, July 25, Mr Fuseini said the judgment against Wontumi had already been delivered by a court of competent jurisdiction, making it a matter open for public discussion, particularly as no appeal has yet been filed.

"My difficulty is that the senior lawyer who was involved in the case has offered himself to discuss the matter on television. The judgment has been rendered.

He has indicated his intention to appeal, but until that appeal is filed, the matter is open for public discussion," he said.

He stressed that Wontumi's conviction had nothing to do with his political affiliation or beliefs.

"First of all, let me state that Wontumi is not a political prisoner. Everybody should disabuse their minds of that notion. He is not a political prisoner; he is a common convict," Mr Fuseini stated.

According to him, political prisoners are individuals jailed because of their political beliefs or ideological convictions, a description he argued does not fit Wontumi's case.

"How can you say somebody who has been found by a court of competent jurisdiction to have violated the laws of the country is a political prisoner? What political beliefs was he fighting for that sent him to prison? What ideological persuasion was contrary to the existing constitutional order?" he questioned.

Mr Fuseini urged the public to uphold the rule of law and avoid mischaracterising criminal convictions for political purposes.

"As a country governed by laws, we should ensure honesty in the way we relate to facts and issues. You may disagree with the judgment, but that does not mean we should label a common convict a political prisoner," he added.

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He recalled that the defence in that case challenged the interpretation of Section 179 of the Criminal Offences Act by questioning what legally constitutes "financial loss to the state."

"We asked: What is financial loss? What activities amount to causing financial loss? If someone honestly sets out to do something, applies diligence, but the outcome turns out differently, can that person be said to have caused financial loss?" he explained.

Mr Fuseini argued that criminal liability requires proof of intent, noting that the offence under the law is not established merely because a transaction results in a loss.

"Intentionality is an essential element in proving a crime. The law requires that the act be wilful," he said.

Background

The opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) has described its Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, as a "political prisoner" following his conviction and 20-year prison sentence in an illegal mining case.

At a press conference on Monday, July 20, the party's General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua, said the NPP disagreed with the High Court's ruling and had initiated the process of appealing the judgment.

Chairman Wontumi was sentenced to 20 years' imprisonment after the High Court found him guilty over illegal mining activities linked to Akonta Mining Limited.

Prosecutors argued that he unlawfully authorised third parties to mine on the company's concession without the ministerial approval required by law.

The NPP has also accused the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) of selectively prosecuting political opponents while failing to take similar action against individuals within its own ranks who have been linked to illegal mining.

Mr Kodua further alleged that the government was using Wontumi's conviction as a "trophy" to project its commitment to combating illegal mining, while overlooking allegations involving members of the ruling party.

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