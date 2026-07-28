National

Otumfuo destools Kenyase II Manhene after 89-year reign

Source: adomonline.com  
  28 July 2026 6:06am
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The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has destooled Nana Kwabena Nsia Ababio, the Kenyase II Manhene, who was recognised as the longest-reigning Paramount Chief in Asanteman.

The decision was announced during an Asanteman Traditional Council meeting held on Monday, July 27, 2026.

Nana Kwabena Nsia Ababio, who was enstooled in 1937, had occupied the throne for an extraordinary 89 years, making his reign one of the longest in the history of the Asante Kingdom.

His time as Paramount Chief marked a significant chapter in Asanteman’s traditional leadership, spanning several generations and periods of social and cultural transformation.

The destoolment of the Kenyase II Manhene was linked to violations of Asante customs and traditions, according to reports from the Traditional Council proceedings.

Nearly all his kingmakers were also destooled after being found to have violated their oath of office.

However, the Asantehene spared the Kontihene and reinstated the destooled Akyeame and other linguists of the traditional council.

The move reflects the Asantehene’s authority as the custodian of Asante customs and traditions and his responsibility to enforce accountability within the traditional system.

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