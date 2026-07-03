Otumfuo to attend grand Akwasidae in Maryland in US

Audio By Carbonatix
The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has been invited to join the Asante community in the United States, together with Ghanaians across North America, for a grand 'Akwasidae' observance on August 30, 2026, in Maryland
Dubbed, “A legacy of unity, a future of excellence,” the celebration is expected to be held at Bowie State University in Maryland.
It will be a historic visit for Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to preside over a special Akwasidae Festival Celebration at Bowie State University in Maryland.
A press release issued by the organising committee said the Asantehene will be accompanied by an esteemed delegation of paramount and divisional chiefs, queen mothers, traditional leaders, and members of the Asanteman Council, making it one of the most significant gatherings of Asante traditional leadership in the United States.
Akwasidae is one of the most sacred and cherished observances in the Asante Kingdom, observed to honour the ancestors, preserve the rich cultural heritage of Asanteman, and strengthen the unity of the Asante people.
The Maryland historic celebration will provide a unique opportunity for Ghanaians, Asantes, members of the African diaspora, scholars, students, and friends of Ghanaian culture to experience the beauty, dignity, and traditions of the Asante Kingdom, according to the head of media and publicity of the organising committee, Kyeame Danso.
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