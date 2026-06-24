Stay off KNUST lands – Asantehene warns land grabbers

Audio By Carbonatix
The Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has issued a stern warning to chiefs, individuals, and other parties attempting to lay claim to lands belonging to the university, saying anyone who does so proceeds at their own risk.
Speaking at events marking KNUST’s 75th anniversary, the Asantehene stressed that the university’s lands are vested in the stools and legally reserved for the institution’s use, and that no individual or family holds ownership rights over them.
“The land belongs to the Golden Stool. The chiefs are caretakers; no family owns the land. The lands are all vested in the stools,” he said.
Asantehene expressed concern over the growing number of legal disputes involving KNUST lands, alleging that some individuals — both within and outside the university community — were colluding to secure court judgments over portions of the land for personal financial gain.
“Anyone within the university or thereabouts who condones with people to take matters of land to court just because they can get a judgment over more than 1,000 acres of university land and go and sell it — I say no,” he stated.
He also criticised lawyers who take up such cases, arguing that trained professionals should exercise due diligence before pursuing claims involving lands designated for educational institutions.
“I wonder why some lawyers would want to do that when someone comes to them claiming ownership of university land and they support that person to go to court,” he said.
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