KNUST Optometry 9th White Coat Ceremony advocates compassionate, visionary optometry care

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The ninth (9th) White Coat ceremony of the Department of Optometry and Visual Sciences at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology focused discussions on the need to train compassionate, innovative, and visionary eye care professionals capable of expanding access to quality medical optometry care in Ghana and across Africa.
The event, held under the theme, "The Gift of Sight, The Promise of Service: Embracing the Future of Optometric Care," marked the transition of students from pre-clinical studies to hands-on clinical training.
The ceremony underscored the importance of combining technological advancement with empathy, integrity, and service in addressing emerging eye health challenges.
With rapid advancements in healthcare technologies, including artificial intelligence, stakeholders noted that the future of optometric care will require professionals who can leverage innovation while maintaining patient-centered care.
Chief Executive Officer of St. Ignatius Eye Centre, Dr. Ignatius Yeboah stressed that Ghana needs not merely more optometrists but visionary professionals who can establish clinics in underserved communities, undertake research that addresses African health challenges and influence national health policies.
He urged students to view the white coat not simply as a symbol of academic achievement but as a sacred covenant representing integrity, compassion, service and excellence.
"The white coat does not make you a doctor. It rather reminds you every morning of the doctor you have promised to become," he stated.
Dr. Yeboah further stated that although technology continues to transform healthcare delivery, compassionate human interaction remains irreplaceable.
"Machines will recognize diseases. Algorithms will improve diagnosis. Technology will become faster. But no machine will replace the reassuring voice of a compassionate doctor," he noted.
He concluded by reminding the students that their greatest legacy would not be measured by titles or achievements, but by the lives transformed through their knowledge, humility and compassion.
"Your greatest legacy will be the lives that see more clearly because they met a doctor whose knowledge was matched by humility, whose excellence was guided by integrity, whose leadership was grounded in service, and whose compassion reflected the very heart of humanity,” he noted.
Head of the Department of Optometry and Visual Science, Prof. Mohammed Kabir, described the White Coat Ceremony as an important tradition that marks students' transition into the clinical phase of their training.
He explained that the ceremony formally ushers students into direct patient interactions and practical clinical experiences, while also introducing them to the expectations and responsibilities associated with the profession.
Prof. Kabir encouraged the students to remain abreast of modern medical techniques in eye health and vision care, stressing the need for continuous learning and professionalism in patient care.
The ceremony also celebrated the formal induction of the Class of 2028 into clinical training as they donned their white coats and pledged to uphold the values of integrity, excellence, and compassionate service.
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