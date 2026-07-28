Ablekuma West NPP Constituency executive elections postponed indefinitely over register dispute

Audio By Carbonatix
The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has indefinitely postponed its Ablekuma West Constituency executive elections following the emergence of what petitioners describe as a fraudulent electoral register, throwing the constituency's internal electoral process into uncertainty.
The elections, which were scheduled to be held on Saturday, were put on hold after petitions challenging the credibility of the constituency register were submitted to the party's Elections Committee of the National Council.
Hearings on the petitions were held on Monday, July 20, 2026, during which it reportedly emerged that the register contained significant irregularities. Among the issues raised was the removal of the name of the constituency secretary, who had gone unopposed, from the register.
Although the committee is yet to issue its final decision, the constituency executive elections have been postponed indefinitely.
The development follows concerns raised by some aggrieved members and Polling Station Executives of the NPP in Ablekuma West, who earlier petitioned the party's General Secretary over what they described as serious irregularities in the compilation of the constituency's electoral register.
The group said one petition challenged the register and the Electoral Area elections conducted with it, while a second petition, filed through a solicitor, sought redress for members they claimed had been unlawfully removed from the register and displaced from positions to which they had been duly elected.
According to the petitioners, individuals who had been elected, acclaimed and sworn into office were secretly removed from the register and replaced with persons who neither contested the elections nor, in some instances, submitted nomination forms.
They further alleged that although the Electoral Area elections were initially postponed because of concerns over the register, the polls were later conducted despite appeals by the Constituency Chairman to suspend the process until the register had been corrected.
The group has maintained that it is relying on the party's internal dispute resolution mechanisms, expressing confidence that the National Executive Committee will take the necessary steps to protect the integrity of the party's internal democratic processes.
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