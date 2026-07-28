Upper East Regional Hospital celebrates renal patient recovery

The Upper East Regional Hospital in Bolgatanga has recorded a remarkable success story following the recovery and discharge of a 64-year-old man who was diagnosed with End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD).

The patient, Mr Zoug Morimmaha, was admitted to the hospital’s Male Medical Ward on May 20, 2026, in an unconscious and critical condition.

Upon arrival, he was promptly attended to by a dedicated team of doctors and nurses, who immediately commenced life-saving treatment, while reassuring his anxious family of the quality care he would receive.

End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD), also known as End-Stage Kidney Disease (ESKD), is the most advanced stage of chronic kidney disease, in which the kidneys permanently lose most of their ability to filter waste and excess fluids from the blood.

The condition often develops after years of chronic kidney disease, commonly resulting from diabetes, hypertension, and other underlying medical conditions.

After more than two months of intensive medical and nursing care, the patient made a remarkable recovery and was discharged on July 24, 2026.

To mark the milestone, staff of the Male Medical Ward, with the full consent of the patient and his family, organised a modest celebration to express their joy and gratitude to God for what they described as a miraculous recovery.

Sharing the family’s experience, Mr Morimmaha’s daughter, Ms Vida Zook, recalled the condition in which her father was admitted.

“He was brought in a critical condition and later became unconscious. We were very worried. But by the grace of God and through the dedication of the doctors and nurses, he has recovered and has been discharged. He is much better than when we first came,” she said.

Madam Tengmah Zook, the patient’s wife, also expressed appreciation to the medical team, particularly the nurses, for their compassion, professionalism, and unwavering commitment throughout her husband’s admission.

She recounted how the nursing staff diligently cared for him, including feeding him through a nasogastric tube and providing continuous nursing interventions that significantly contributed to his recovery.

She wished the entire team God’s blessings and success in all their endeavours.

Mrs Angela Fiatsonu, the Male Medical Ward Manager, described the patient’s recovery as one of the ward’s most inspiring success stories, noting that although the unit had recorded several positive outcomes over the years, that particular case, stood out because of the patient’s critical condition upon admission.

She commended the commitment and resilience of the ward staff and expressed appreciation to the hospital’s leadership, led by Dr Joseph Kojo Tambil, for their continuous support in delivering quality patient care.

Mrs Fiatsonu encouraged her team to remain dedicated despite the challenges associated with healthcare delivery, emphasising that such success stories served as an “emotional salary” that motivated healthcare professionals to continue giving their best.

She also thanked the patient and his family for their cooperation throughout the treatment process and wished them good health and happiness in the years ahead.

The remarkable recovery reflects the dedication, teamwork, and patient-centered care that continues to define service delivery at the Upper East Regional Hospital, reaffirming the facility’s commitment to providing quality healthcare to the people of the region and beyond.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.