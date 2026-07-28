Banking sector records strong growth in first half of 2026

Ghana’s banking sector recorded strong growth in assets, deposits and loans during the first half of 2026, according to the Bank of Ghana (BoG).

The banking industry also maintained strong capital and liquidity positions, while the quality of loan portfolios improved during the review period, reflecting resilience in the sector.

Data released by the BoG showed that total banking sector assets increased to GH¢502.4 billion in June 2026 from GH¢384.3 billion in June 2025.

Customer deposits rose to GH¢370.8 billion from GH¢280.1 billion over the same period, while total advances increased to GH¢124.3 billion from GH¢89.7 billion, indicating continued growth in banking activities.

The quality of banks’ loan portfolios improved, with the non-performing loans ratio declining to 16.1 per cent in June 2026 from 23.1 per cent a year earlier.

The sector remained well capitalised, with the Capital Adequacy Ratio rising to 20.4 per cent from 19.7 per cent over the period under review.

Liquidity conditions also strengthened. The ratio of core liquid assets to total assets increased to 32.6 per cent from 28.9 per cent, while core liquid assets to short-term liabilities rose to 39.4 per cent from 35.3 per cent.

The latest banking sector performance coincided with improved macroeconomic conditions, supported by stronger export earnings, rising international reserves and increased business activity.

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