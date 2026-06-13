Minority to verify Sedina’s imprisonment next week – Baffour Awuah

Audio By Carbonatix
The Member of Parliament for Manhyia South and Vice Chairperson of Parliament's Subsidiary Legislation Committee has disclosed that New Patriotic Party (NPP) members on Parliament’s Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee will take steps next week to verify whether former MASLOC CEO Sedina Tamakloe- Attionu is indeed in prison custody.
Speaking on JoyNews' Newsfile on Saturday, June 13, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, announced plans by Minority MPs to take steps on Parliament’s Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee to independently verify the incarceration status of former MASLOC CEO.
According to him, the government's failure to publicly disclose details surrounding Tamakloe-Attionu's imprisonment has fuelled public suspicion and raised concerns about transparency.
“When information that should ordinarily be made available to the public is not disclosed, it raises suspicion about the transparency and credibility of government,” he said.
Mr Awuah noted that he was not surprised by growing public doubts over whether Tamakloe-Attionu is currently serving her sentence in prison custody.
He revealed that Minority members on the Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee intend to take action in the coming week to establish the facts.
“The NPP members on that committee will be taking steps in the coming week to confirm and verify that indeed she is in prison custody,” he stated.
According to him, if government officials are unwilling to provide the information, the Minority will ensure that Ghanaians are informed.
Mr Awuah further argued that the principle of equality before the law must be upheld, insisting that there should not be different standards of justice for politically connected individuals and ordinary citizens.
“It cannot be business as usual where members of the ruling party are subjected to one justice system while ordinary Ghanaians are treated differently.
There should be equality before the law,” he added.
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