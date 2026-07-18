Tribunal Bill is unconstitutional, expensive and historically ineffective — Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah

Audio By Carbonatix
The Vice Chair of Parliament's Subsidiary Legislation Committee and a member of the Constitutional and Legal Affairs Committee, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, has criticised the Tribunal Bill, 2026, describing it as unconstitutional, costly and unlikely to improve Ghana's justice delivery system.
He argued that the proposed legislation revives a system that has historically failed to achieve its intended objectives.
Speaking on JoyNews' Newsfile programme on Saturday, July 18, Mr Awuah said his assessment was based on the country's constitutional framework, the historical performance of tribunals and available data on their operations.
He maintained that the proposed tribunals present significant constitutional concerns and do not offer a practical solution to the challenges within the justice system.
"We are looking at it within the context of its history, the context of our Constitution and the context of the statistics so far, particularly also because of the cases whose jurisdiction have been assigned to these tribunals, and we can come to the conclusion that not only is the tribunal a mixed bag of unconstitutionality but also a delayed probe mechanism and a very expensive adventure which has failed historically and is not likely to make any difference," he stated.
Parliament passed the Tribunal Bill on Thursday night despite strong opposition from civil society organisations, organised labour and the Minority, who had raised concerns over some of its provisions and called for wider stakeholder consultations.
The Minority later walked out during the consideration stage, accusing the Majority of ignoring public concerns and pushing the legislation through Parliament.
Latest Stories
-
Kow Essuman urges Ablekuma West NPP members to attend Electoral Affairs Committee hearing
8 minutes
-
Dangote Refinery raises $2.5 billion in private placement, executive says
14 minutes
-
Brent oil tops $90 as US, Iran expand strikes in the Middle East
23 minutes
-
Trump says new Air Force One from Qatar will get ‘maxed out’ upgrades
33 minutes
-
Meta, Anthropic in talks for potential $10bn compute lease deal, source says
41 minutes
-
SpaceX moves Starship launch attempt to Thursday
52 minutes
-
Samsung cuts US jobs, offers relocations ahead of HQ move
1 hour
-
Neighbours actor Terence Donovan dies aged 90
1 hour
-
JD Vance announces birth of baby boy with wife Usha
1 hour
-
Scaloni leaves news conference in tears talking about his future
2 hours
-
Users of Meta’s Facebook, Instagram report suffering some outages
2 hours
-
Trump calls for review related to scientific manual used by judges
2 hours
-
US judge won’t block Meta from laying off workers who filed AI discrimination lawsuit
2 hours
-
Musk’s X, major labels end dispute over music on social-media platform
2 hours
-
Norway opens new memorial for victims of 2011 massacre
3 hours