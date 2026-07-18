Tribunal Bill is unconstitutional, expensive and historically ineffective — Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah

Vice Chair of Parliament's Subsidiary Legislation Committee and a member of the Constitutional and Legal Affairs Committee, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah

The Vice Chair of Parliament's Subsidiary Legislation Committee and a member of the Constitutional and Legal Affairs Committee, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, has criticised the Tribunal Bill, 2026, describing it as unconstitutional, costly and unlikely to improve Ghana's justice delivery system.

He argued that the proposed legislation revives a system that has historically failed to achieve its intended objectives.

Speaking on JoyNews' Newsfile programme on Saturday, July 18, Mr Awuah said his assessment was based on the country's constitutional framework, the historical performance of tribunals and available data on their operations.

He maintained that the proposed tribunals present significant constitutional concerns and do not offer a practical solution to the challenges within the justice system.

"We are looking at it within the context of its history, the context of our Constitution and the context of the statistics so far, particularly also because of the cases whose jurisdiction have been assigned to these tribunals, and we can come to the conclusion that not only is the tribunal a mixed bag of unconstitutionality but also a delayed probe mechanism and a very expensive adventure which has failed historically and is not likely to make any difference," he stated.

Parliament passed the Tribunal Bill on Thursday night despite strong opposition from civil society organisations, organised labour and the Minority, who had raised concerns over some of its provisions and called for wider stakeholder consultations.

The Minority later walked out during the consideration stage, accusing the Majority of ignoring public concerns and pushing the legislation through Parliament.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.