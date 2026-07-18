Join us to use tribunal system to fight galamsey — Theophilus Dzimega to minority

A member of the National Communications Team of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Theophilus Dzimega Jnr, has urged the Minority in Parliament to support the reintroduction of the tribunal system, arguing that it will strengthen the country's fight against illegal mining.

Speaking on JoyNews' Newsfile programme on Saturday, July 18, the lawyer and engineer said combating illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey, was one of the NDC's key campaign promises and required broad political support.

He maintained that the tribunal system would play an important role in ensuring swift justice in such cases.

"We promised to deal with galamsey and all of us agree that galamsey is a canker. So the best you can do is join us and let us use the Tribunal System to fight galamsey," Mr Dzimega said, appealing to the Minority to back the legislation instead of opposing it.

Parliament passed the Tribunal Bill, 2026 on Thursday night despite objections from civil society organisations, organised labour and the Minority, who raised concerns over some of its provisions and called for wider stakeholder consultations.

The Minority subsequently staged a walkout during the bill's consideration stage, accusing the Majority of disregarding public concerns and forcing the legislation through Parliament.

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