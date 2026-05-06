Two BECE candidates injured in Nkwanta South accident, return to sit exams

Two candidates writing the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the Nkwanta South Municipality in the Oti Region were involved in a motorbike accident while en route to their examination centre but later returned to write their papers after receiving treatment.

The incident occurred as the candidates were travelling from their homes to the examination centre amid ongoing security concerns in the area.

They were rushed to St. Joseph Catholic Hospital, where they received medical attention before being transported to the examination centre to continue with their exams.

Despite their injuries, the candidates showed determination by joining their colleagues to sit for the papers.

Confirming the incident in an interview with Adom News reporter Obrempongba Owusu, the Municipal Education Director for Nkwanta South, Jonathan Korsinah, explained that the situation could have been avoided if candidates had been camped closer to their centres.

“When they left their homes, we heard they had been involved in a motor accident. We rushed them to the hospital; they were treated and brought to the centre,” he said.

He indicated that under normal circumstances, candidates are camped near examination centres to prevent such risks.

“In the normal case, they should have been camped nearby, but due to the insecurity, parents are not confident leaving their wards, so most of them travel from home, and these challenges are bound to happen,” he added.

Mr Korsinah noted that examination rules do not permit papers to be written at the hospital, necessitating the candidates’ return to the centre.

“We don’t send examination papers to the hospital, so the nurses dressed their wounds, and by God’s grace, they are writing,” he stated.

He further raised concerns about the impact of insecurity on academic performance in the municipality, revealing a decline in BECE results in recent years.

According to him, school attendance has been disrupted, significantly affecting candidates’ preparedness.

“Last year, performance dropped sharply because many children were unable to attend school regularly due to the situation,” he said.

He also pointed out that although security forces have been deployed to maintain safety, fear among students continues to affect their concentration during exams.

“Even with the military and police presence, the children are still afraid, and it is affecting how they write their exams,” he explained.

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