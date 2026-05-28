India’s ‘unsafe’ 70ft Messi statue to be moved

Audio By Carbonatix
A 70ft statue of Lionel Messi in India is set to be taken down after it was spotted "swaying in the wind".
The giant monument in Kolkata, West Bengal, was erected in December during Messi's 'GOAT' tour of the country - GOAT meaning 'greatest of all time'.
According to local media, engineers from the Public Works Department (PWD) inspected the statue on Monday following complaints from local residents.
Its immediate removal and relocation were ordered after the inspection found the statue's structural integrity to be severely compromised.
"The statue of the Argentine football legend was found [to be] unsafe," said West Bengal state legislator Sharadwat Mukherjee.
"We have noticed that the statue is swaying in the wind."
Mukherjee said the proximity of the statue to a busy road and a subway make the statue's removal "easier said than done," but that they plan to "remove the statue at the earliest opportunity."
Local media say the fibreglass-and-iron structure has been secured with heavy-duty nylon ropes, while barricades have been erected to keep people and traffic clear of the site.
Authorities are reportedly exploring alternative locations for the statue, which was assembled over 27 days by a 45-strong crew.
Messi, widely regarded as one of the games greatest players, unveiled the statue virtually - he appeared on a video screen and pressed a button on a remote control - in December, though his visit to Kolkata was overshadowed by violence during an appearance at Salt Lake Stadium.
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