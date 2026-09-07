Burkina Faso FA Prez Oumarou Sawadogo takes over as WAFU B President

Audio By Carbonatix
President of the Burkina Faso Football Federation (FBF), Colonel‑Major Oumarou Sawadogo, has taken over the reins as WAFU B President.
Sawadogo takes over the role following the resignation of Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau from his role as the president.
Gusau stepped down as head of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) following the recent happenings in Nigeria's game, which saw both the Super Eagles and Super Falcons miss out on the World Cup.
Gusau was elevated to the position following the election of Kurt-Edwin Simeon Okraku, President of the Ghana FA, to the CAF Executive Committee at the congress in Egypt on 12th March 2025.
Following Okraku's departure to focus on his continental role as CAF's second vice president, Gusau formally took office at the WAFU headquarters in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire.
Sawdogo was elected to lead the Burkina Faso Football Federation on August 31, 2024, succeeding Lazare Banssé and previously served as the 2nd vice-president of WAFU Zone B.
His appointment to lead WAFU B is expected to strengthen regional cooperation and drive football development across West Africa.
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