National

Government to pilot Electronic Document Wallet in fourth quarter – Sam George

  7 September 2026 1:12pm
Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations Minister Samuel Nartey George
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Government is set to pilot an Electronic Document Wallet in the fourth quarter of 2026 to allow citizens and businesses to digitally store and verify credentials issued by the state.

Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations Minister Samuel Nartey George said the initiative formed part of a broader drive to modernise government services and reduce reliance on physical documents.

Speaking on Monday, September 7, at the Government Accountability Series at the Jubilee House in Accra, Mr George said the Electronic Document Wallet had completed stakeholder engagement and received Governing Board approval ahead of the pilot.

“The Electronic Document Wallet — which will let citizens and businesses hold and verify Government-issued credentials digitally — has completed stakeholder engagement and Governing Board approval, and moves into pilot in the fourth quarter,” he said.

He said the National Information Technology Agency had also institutionalised a Technical Clearance Framework to screen government IT investments and prevent duplication or non-conforming projects before public funds were committed.

Mr George disclosed that the Ghana Digital Acceleration Project had also reached a major milestone with the signing of a contract on August 13 to digitise 3.5 million archival records held by the Public Records and Archives Administration Department.

He said procurement for the National Data Exchange Hub and the modernisation of the National Data Centres in Accra and Kumasi were also progressing through international review.

The Minister said the Ghana Digital Acceleration Project would subsequently move the National Data Exchange Hub and e-Government portal into implementation.

He said the measures were intended to make government services more efficient and accessible while giving the state stronger systems for managing and securing its digital infrastructure.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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