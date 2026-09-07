11 Ghanaian Universities to embed One Million Coders certifications in degree programmes

The government has partnered with 11 universities in Ghana to integrate certifications under the One Million Coders Programme (OMCP) into degree and diploma programmes.

Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations Minister Samuel Nartey George disclosed this during the Government Accountability Series at Jubilee House in Accra.

He said Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) had been signed with the institutions as part of efforts to deepen digital skills development and equip students with practical, industry-relevant competencies alongside their academic qualifications.

The participating institutions include the University of Ghana, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR), Ghana Communication Technology University (GCTU) and the University of Cape Coast (UCC), among others.

The partnership is expected to help bridge the gap between academic education and the practical digital skills increasingly demanded by employers.

The government believes integrating the certifications into university programmes will give students an opportunity to graduate with both academic qualifications and additional digital competencies relevant to the changing labour market.

Implementation is already underway at some institutions.

At KNUST, for instance, more than 1,000 students have enrolled in the One Million Coders Programme across four centres, including the Department of Computer Science and the Responsible Artificial Intelligence Lab.

Cybersecurity is currently the most popular area of study under the programme, with 8,570 learners enrolled.

It is followed by data analytics, AI Essentials, AI Professional and project management.

The figures reflect growing interest in digital skills as technology continues to reshape employment and professional development.

The government is also working with the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service (GES) to extend foundational digital skills training to students between the ages of 13 and 19.

The initiative is intended to introduce digital skills earlier in the education system and expand access to technology-focused learning beyond tertiary institutions.

The government says the broader objective is to build a digitally skilled workforce capable of responding to the demands of Ghana's evolving economy.

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