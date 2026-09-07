Sam George directs Communications Ministry staff to enrol on One Million Coders programme

Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations Minister Samuel Nartey George has directed senior officials and staff of his ministry and its agencies to enrol on the government’s One Million Coders Programme by the end of this week.

The directive covers the Ministry’s Chief Director, directors, deputy directors, assistant directors and other senior officials.

Mr George issued the directive on Monday, September 7, 2026, at the opening of the Girls in ICT Open Day in Accra.

He said officials responsible for driving Ghana’s digital transformation must themselves acquire the digital skills they are promoting.

“You have up to end of this week to show evidence to the Chief Director of your registration on the One Million Coders programme.”

The minister said registration alone would not be sufficient, directing officials to complete at least one course before the end of the year.

“By end of year, I would want to see your certificates that show me that you have completed one course, because the duration is about 10 weeks.”

He specifically challenged the Ministry’s Chief Director to undertake a course in areas such as cybersecurity or data analytics.

“Chief Director, go and take a course in cybersecurity or data analytics.”

Mr George said the directive was intended to ensure that those leading Ghana’s digital transformation were also actively developing their own digital capabilities.

“I’m serious about every one of us getting on board. It’s important that we do that.” The directive came as Ghana opened a five-day Girls in ICT programme, bringing together 100 high-performing girls from the Upper West and Volta Regions for practical exposure to opportunities in technology.

The programme runs from September 7 to 11, 2026, and is designed to encourage the participants to pursue careers in ICT.

Mr George urged the girls not to allow stereotypes or social expectations to limit their ambitions.

“Never underestimate what you can achieve. Do not let anyone convince you that technology is reserved for other people.”

He encouraged the participants to see themselves as future leaders in technology and national development.

“See yourselves as Ghana’s and the world’s next great software developers, the next AI researchers of our country, the next cyber security experts that Africa needs, the next Minister for Communication where you qualify, or even in the future, the next or the first female president of our country.”

The minister also challenged the girls to go beyond learning technology and use their skills to address real-world challenges.

“Use technology to solve problems, improve lives and make Ghana proud.”

He said the Girls in ICT initiative formed part of Ghana’s broader digital transformation agenda, including the One Million Coders Programme, which is aimed at preparing young people to participate competitively in the global digital economy.

The programme is being supported by sector agencies, the Ministry of Education, the Ghana Education Service, the Regional Coordinating Councils of the Volta and Upper West Regions, teachers and chaperones, as well as partners including American Tower Corporation and MTN Ghana.

Declaring the event officially open, Mr George urged the girls to approach the five-day programme with enthusiasm, curiosity and an open mind.

“May this week ignite new aspirations, strengthen your confidence and inspire you to become ambassadors of digital technology in your schools, your communities and in our nation at large.”

He said Ghana’s digital future must be one in which girls and women are active participants, innovators and leaders.

“Together, let us build a future where every Ghanaian girl can learn, innovate, lead and succeed in the digital world.”

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