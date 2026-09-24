Jomoro MP introduces One Million Coders programme to equip youth with digital skills

Audio By Carbonatix
The Member of Parliament for Jomoro in the Western Region, Dorcas Affo Toffey, has introduced the government’s One Million Coders Programme in the constituency as part of efforts to equip young people with digital and technology skills.
The initiative is expected to give young people in Jomoro access to training in coding, digital literacy and other technology-related areas, including software development, cybersecurity, data analytics, networking, cloud computing, digital marketing, data protection and artificial intelligence.
The programme forms part of the government’s broader plan to prepare young people for employment, entrepreneurship and opportunities in the digital economy.
The national One Million Coders Programme, being implemented by the Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, targets the training of one million Ghanaians in digital and ICT-related skills over four years.
As of September 2026, about 140,000 people had registered for the programme, while more than 10,000 had completed their courses, according to figures announced by Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations Minister Samuel Nartey George.
District Coordinator Meya Nzema said his office had already visited several communities in Jomoro to introduce young people to coding and other digital skills, with a target of training about 300 youths by the end of 2026.
He urged beneficiaries to take the opportunity seriously and use the skills acquired to pursue legitimate economic opportunities, warning young people against internet fraud. He stressed that the programme is intended to build productive digital skills and not facilitate cybercrime.
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