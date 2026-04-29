Regional Ministers, MPs equipped with laptops for nationwide ‘One Million Coders’ rollout

The Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations has presented laptops to all Regional Ministers and Members of Parliament as part of preparations for the nationwide rollout of the One Million Coders Programme (OMCP), a flagship government initiative aimed at equipping young people with digital skills.

The presentation forms part of efforts to establish and operationalise constituency-level training centres ahead of Phase Two of the programme.

Officials say the move is intended to strengthen local ownership and ensure smooth coordination of training activities across the country.

The programme is expected to officially commence on April 11, 2026, in selected constituencies, with a long-term target of training one million Ghanaian youth in various digital and coding skills to improve employability and innovation.

With the distribution of laptops to all Regional Ministers and MPs completed, authorities say training centres are now expected to be fully operational ahead of the nationwide rollout, marking a key step in Ghana’s digital transformation agenda.

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