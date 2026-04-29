National

Regional Ministers, MPs equipped with laptops for nationwide ‘One Million Coders’ rollout

Source: myjoyonline.com  
  29 April 2026 11:34am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations has presented laptops to all Regional Ministers and Members of Parliament as part of preparations for the nationwide rollout of the One Million Coders Programme (OMCP), a flagship government initiative aimed at equipping young people with digital skills.

The presentation forms part of efforts to establish and operationalise constituency-level training centres ahead of Phase Two of the programme.

Officials say the move is intended to strengthen local ownership and ensure smooth coordination of training activities across the country.

The programme is expected to officially commence on April 11, 2026, in selected constituencies, with a long-term target of training one million Ghanaian youth in various digital and coding skills to improve employability and innovation.

With the distribution of laptops to all Regional Ministers and MPs completed, authorities say training centres are now expected to be fully operational ahead of the nationwide rollout, marking a key step in Ghana’s digital transformation agenda.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group