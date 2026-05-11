Government distributes 8,500 laptops to One Million Coders training centres

Audio By Carbonatix
The government has distributed 8,500 laptops to centres participating in the One Million Coders Programme as part of efforts to improve access to digital skills training across the country.
Fred Yeboah, Director of Research and Innovation (GI-KACE) and Member of the OMCP Implementation Committee disclosed the development during an interview on the Joy Super Morning Show, explaining that the devices are intended to support trainees who may not own laptops or have reliable internet access.
“We have already distributed 8,500 laptops,” he said.
Mr Yeboah clarified, however, that the laptops are not being handed directly to individual participants but rather to accredited training centres facilitating the programme.
“These laptops are meant for the centres that are used for the training,” he explained.
According to him, all 158 centres currently participating in the initiative have been equipped with the devices, while internet connectivity is also being deployed to support online learning.
The One Million Coders Programme, a flagship digital skills initiative by the government, seeks to train thousands of Ghanaians in technology-related fields as part of efforts to tackle youth unemployment and strengthen the country’s digital economy.
Mr Yeboah said the programme uses different learning models to accommodate participants from varying backgrounds and locations.
He explained that some courses are self-paced and can be completed using personal devices such as mobile phones, tablets, or laptops, while others require trainees to attend designated centres for online or face-to-face instruction.
“For all the 158 centres that I’ve mentioned, all of them have been provided with laptops,” he stated.
The GI-KACE official added that 16 centres — one in each region — have also been selected to pilot face-to-face instruction with dedicated trainers on site.
The expansion of digital learning infrastructure comes amid increasing calls for the government to bridge the technology gap and improve access to practical digital training opportunities for young people across Ghana.
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