World Environment Day 2026: Dr Rosemary Anderson Akolaa calls for urgent climate and environmental action

An Environmental expert, Dr Rosemary Anderson Akolaa, has called for urgent action to protect nature, warning that environmental destruction is worsening climate change and threatening livelihoods, public health, and future development across Africa.

In a statement to mark World Environment Day 2026, celebrated under the theme "Inspired by Nature. For Climate. For Our Future," Dr Akolaa said the world must recognise that nature is not only suffering from climate change but also provides some of the most effective solutions to the crisis.

Dr Akolaa, a Chartered Environmentalist, lecturer at the University of Environment and Sustainable Development (UESD), President of the Africa Chapter of the International Society for Environmental Epidemiology (ISEE), and National Women Executive Officer of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), said communities across Africa are already experiencing the severe effects of environmental degradation.

According to her, prolonged droughts, destructive floods, declining agricultural productivity, biodiversity loss and increasing health risks have become common challenges in many parts of the continent.

"Across Africa, the signs are impossible to ignore," she said.

"Communities are grappling with prolonged droughts, devastating floods, declining agricultural productivity, biodiversity loss, and increasing threats to human health."

She noted that farmers are struggling with unpredictable rainfall patterns, while rivers, wetlands and forests continue to face increasing pressure.

"These are not isolated environmental concerns; they are development, health, and social justice challenges," she said.

Dr Akolaa said this year's World Environment Day theme highlights the critical role nature can play in addressing climate change and strengthening resilience.

She pointed out that forests absorb carbon dioxide, wetlands help reduce flooding, healthy soils improve food production, and mangroves protect coastal communities from environmental threats.

"The solutions to many of our climate challenges already exist in nature itself," she said.

"Nature is not a luxury. It is the foundation of our economies, our health systems, our food security, and our future."

Despite growing awareness of environmental issues, Dr Akolaa expressed concern that environmental destruction continues at an alarming rate.

She cited deforestation, unsustainable land use, pollution and the overexploitation of natural resources as major threats to ecosystems and human wellbeing.

"The cost of inaction is becoming increasingly visible through rising temperatures, worsening disasters, increased disease burdens, and growing socio-economic inequalities," she warned.

Dr Akolaa further argued that climate action in Africa must go hand in hand with development efforts.

She called on governments to integrate environmental protection into key sectors, including agriculture, urban planning, education, public health and economic development.

"Environmental protection must be integrated into agriculture, urban planning, public health, education, and economic policies," she said.

She also urged governments to invest in nature-based solutions, strengthen environmental governance and support climate-resilient livelihoods.

In addition, she emphasised the importance of involving local communities in conservation efforts and recognising indigenous knowledge systems that have protected ecosystems for generations.

"Governments must invest in nature-based solutions, strengthen environmental governance, support climate-resilient livelihoods, and ensure that local communities are active partners in conservation efforts," she stated.

Beyond government action, Dr Akolaa said individuals also have a responsibility to contribute to environmental protection.

She encouraged citizens to engage in activities such as tree planting, proper waste management, sustainable consumption, environmental education and advocacy for stronger environmental policies.

"Climate action is not solely the responsibility of governments and international organisations. Every citizen has a role to play," she said.

According to her, collective action by individuals can lead to significant and lasting change.

"Small actions, when multiplied across millions of people, create transformative change," she added.

Dr Akolaa said that addressing the climate crisis will require more than promises and commitments.

"The future we desire will not be achieved through promises alone," she said.

"It will require courage, innovation, solidarity, and a renewed commitment to living within the ecological limits of our planet."

She warned that decisions taken today will determine the quality of life enjoyed by future generations and urged governments, institutions and citizens to move beyond awareness and take meaningful action.

"As we celebrate World Environment Day 2026, let us move beyond awareness to action," she said.

"Let us be inspired by nature not only to admire its beauty but also to emulate its resilience, wisdom, and capacity for renewal."

Dr Akolaa called for immediate action, saying the protection of nature is inseparable from securing a sustainable future.

"The message of this year is clear: protecting nature is protecting our future. The time for action is not tomorrow. The time is now."

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