Speaker Bagbin backs climate resilience initiative to empower rural women

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has pledged Parliament's support for a climate resilience initiative aimed at empowering rural women through sustainable shea production and environmental conservation.

The commitment was made when the Ghana Climate Centre of Excellence, led by its Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Chauncia Wilis-Johnson, paid a courtesy call on the Speaker to brief him on the organisation's ongoing climate initiatives, Parliament posted on social media.

A key focus of the meeting was the Centre's shea and neem project, which combines sustainable shea harvesting with carbon sequestration efforts to improve livelihoods while protecting Ghana's savannah ecosystems.

Mr Bagbin commended the organisation for its innovative approach to climate action, describing the project as a model for inclusive development that aligns with Parliament's commitment to climate-smart agriculture and women's empowerment.

He noted that the shea industry remains a vital source of income for many women in northern Ghana and said linking it to climate resilience would help create sustainable economic opportunities while protecting the environment.

The Speaker also encouraged the Centre to engage the relevant parliamentary committees to explore policy support and potential funding opportunities to expand the initiative.

The Ghana Climate Centre of Excellence expressed appreciation for the Speaker's support and reaffirmed its commitment to collaborating with government and other stakeholders to promote climate resilience and sustainable development across the country.

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