Climate Change Minister urges localised action against climate change   

Minister of State for Climate Change and Sustainability Seidu Issifu has emphasised the need for Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to take localised action to address the growing threat of climate change.

He said the impacts of climate change were experienced differently by individuals and communities based on their geographical vulnerabilities, making local-level interventions critical.

“Whether it is shifting weather patterns affecting our agricultural productivity, infrastructure, or water security challenges … climate change impacts are fundamentally local, and our response must be equally local,” he said.

Mr Issifu made the remarks in a speech read on his behalf at a stakeholders’ engagement in Wa on plans to establish climate change and sustainability units in all MMDAs across the country.

Participants included municipal and district chief executives, coordinating directors, planning officers, and representatives of the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) and the Forestry Commission.

The initiative forms part of government efforts to strengthen sub-national climate action and enhance the capacity of local authorities to respond effectively to climate change challenges.

As part of the engagement, participants visited selected climate intervention sites in the region, including a reclaimed sand-winning site at Jonga in the Wa Municipality.

Addressing the gathering, Mr Issifu observed that local government authorities must be at the forefront of climate action because of their critical role in building resilient communities through targeted investments and interventions.

Here is a refined version in British English with improved flow:

He explained that the proposed Climate Change and Sustainability Units would provide specialised expertise to support assemblies in integrating climate action into their medium-term development plans while improving their access to climate financing opportunities.

The minister acknowledged that many assemblies faced capacity gaps, including institutional barriers, inadequate resources, and limited technical expertise, which constrained effective climate planning and implementation.

He said the establishment of the Office of the Minister of State for Climate Change and Sustainability was intended to help bridge those gaps through the coordination, mobilisation and effective utilisation of climate finance.

In a speech read on his behalf, the Upper West Regional Minister Charles Lwanga Puozuing described the engagement as timely and strategic in advancing Ghana’s climate and sustainability agenda.

He commended the Office of the Minister of State for Climate Change and Sustainability for initiating the nationwide consultations, which he said would deepen collaboration between the central government and sub-national institutions in tackling climate change.

Mr Puozuing noted that the proposed establishment of Climate Change and Sustainability units within the MMDAs represented a bold intervention to strengthen climate governance at the local level.

Technical Director at the Ministry Cedric Dzelu urged assemblies to strengthen their capacity to understand and utilise climate policies and financing mechanisms to drive local development and improve livelihoods.

He cited the National Climate Change Policy, Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), and the EPA Act as some of the key policy and legal frameworks available to guide climate action.

The Director of Administration and Climate Finance at the ministry, Frank Aggrey, urged local authorities to prioritise climate-resilient infrastructure, sustainable land-use planning, and climate risk assessments in all development projects.

He said protecting the environment today is essential to safeguarding the livelihoods and well-being of future generations.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.