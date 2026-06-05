Renault expands SUV lineup with launch of Grand Koleos and Kardian

Audio By Carbonatix
Renault has expanded its footprint in Ghana’s growing SUV market with the launch of two new models, the all-new Grand Koleos and Kardian.
The vehicles combine advanced technology, enhanced safety features, premium comfort, and fuel efficiency, as the French automaker seeks to meet the changing demands of consumers.
Speaking at the unveiling in Accra, Chief Executive Officer of Premium Motors Renault Ghana, Jihad Hijazi, said the new models represent a new generation of Renault vehicles designed for markets such as Ghana.
“What we are introducing today is a new generation of Renault products. These are products that are designed for our part of the world, and it’s important to note that the quality of the Renault brand has been elevated to a new level,” he said.
Mr. Hijazi said that the Kardian is aimed at first-time buyers and urban motorists, offering a blend of innovation, affordability, and efficiency.
“So starting with the Renault Kardian, this is a city dweller. It was designed with the consumer in mind, cutting-edge innovation, value for money, and very affordable for first-time buyers and consumers who like compact vehicles with a very nice design,” he stated.
Premium Motors says the launch of the Grand Koleos and Kardian forms part of efforts to strengthen Renault’s presence in Ghana while offering consumers more options in the country’s competitive SUV market.
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