Premium Motors raises the bar with new futuristic Renault Koleos Hybrid and smart Renault Kardian

Premium Motors Unveils All-New Renault Koleos Hybrid HEV, Kardian in Ghana

Premium Motors Limited, the exclusive distributor of Renault vehicles in Ghana, has unveiled the all-new Renault Grand Koleos Hybrid HEV and Renault Kardian, signalling a major boost to Ghana's automotive market.

The launch, held at the company's showroom in Accra, brought together business leaders, automotive enthusiasts and industry stakeholders to witness the introduction of Renault's latest generation of intelligent mobility solutions designed for the evolving needs of the Ghanaian market.

The two vehicles — the premium Renault Grand Koleos Hybrid HEV and the dynamic Renault Kardian SUV — are expected to strengthen Renault's footprint in Ghana and beyond by offering motorists a combination of advanced technology, fuel efficiency, safety, comfort and value for money.

New era for Renault

Addressing guests at the unveiling ceremony on Tuesday, June 2, the Chief Executive Officer of Premium Motors Limited, Mr Jihad Hijazi, described the launch as a significant milestone not only for the company but also for the future of mobility in Ghana.

"Today is more than just the launch of two remarkable vehicles. It's a celebration of innovation, progress, and our unwavering belief in the future mobility of Ghana," he said.

He explained that Premium Motors was committed to positioning Renault as a trusted brand known for quality, safety, innovation, reliability and exceptional customer service.

"Our vision is clear, and that is to establish the reborn Renault brand as a market leader in safety and modern innovation and to deliver world-class mobility solutions that meet the evolving needs of our valued and loyal customers," Mr Hijazi stated.

According to him, modern consumers demand more than transportation, insisting that vehicles must provide comfort, technological innovation, performance, safety and efficiency while complementing their lifestyles and aspirations.

Mr Hijazi disclosed that Premium Motors had already stocked spare parts for both models while technicians had undergone specialised training in France to service the vehicles.

"As we continue to grow the Renault brand in Ghana, our objective remains clear — to deliver world-class mobility solutions while building lasting relationships with our customers," Mr Fattal added.

Value for Money

Group Business Development Director of Premium Motors Limited, Fadi Fattal, said both models had been carefully selected to meet the changing demands of consumers in Ghana.

"Today's customers are more informed than ever. They want vehicles that are reliable, technologically advanced, economical to own and capable of supporting both their professional and personal lifestyles. This is precisely what the Grand Koleos and Kardian have been designed to deliver," he said.

"These vehicles represent more than new products; they reflect Renault's commitment to innovation, intelligent mobility, safety, efficiency and exceptional value," he said.

Mr Fattal added that beyond the vehicles themselves, customers would benefit from factory-trained technicians, genuine spare parts availability and comprehensive after-sales support.

Premium Motors disclosed that spare parts for both models are already in stock, while technicians have undergone specialised training in France to support the vehicles' advanced technologies.

Officials expressed confidence that the Renault Koleos Hybrid HEV and Renault Kardian would strengthen Renault's presence in Ghana while offering customers a compelling blend of innovation, performance, safety and long-term value.

Renault Grand Koleos Hybrid HEV

The flagship Renault Grand Koleos Hybrid HEV emerged as the star attraction of the launch.

Positioned as a premium SUV for executives, entrepreneurs, professionals and families, the vehicle combines luxury, advanced technology and hybrid efficiency in one package.

"The Grand Koleos embodies sophistication, space, advanced technology and premium comfort. It is designed for individuals and families who desire refinement without compromise," Mr Hijazi said.

Powered by Renault's advanced E-Tech Hybrid system, the Koleos combines a fuel-efficient 1.5-litre turbocharged engine with an electric motor and lithium-ion battery technology to produce a combined output of up to 245 horsepower while significantly reducing fuel consumption.

The vehicle comes equipped with Renault's futuristic OpenR Panorama digital cockpit featuring three interconnected 12.3-inch displays, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, voice recognition technology and 5G-enabled connected services.

Its safety package includes seven airbags, automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, lane departure warning, hill descent control, rear cross-traffic alert, collision warning systems and a 360-degree Around View Monitor.

The premium Alpine trim unveiled in Ghana further distinguishes itself with exclusive Alpine styling, Alcantara upholstery, 20-inch alloy wheels, panoramic luxury finishes and Bose premium sound technology.

Why the Koleos stands out

Key selling points of the Renault Grand Koleos Hybrid HEV:

Advanced E-Tech hybrid technology delivering strong performance and fuel savings;

Combined power output of up to 245 horsepower;

Triple 12.3-inch OpenR panoramic digital screens;

Seven-airbag safety system;

Adaptive cruise control and autonomous driving assistance features;

360-degree camera and intelligent parking systems;

Premium Alpine edition styling and luxury interior;

Spacious cabin suitable for executives and families;

Bose premium sound system and voice-controlled connectivity.

Renault Kardian targets emerging buyers

The all-new Renault Kardian was launched as a practical, affordable and technology-driven SUV aimed at young professionals, first-time vehicle owners and growing families.

According to Mr Hijazi, affordability and low running costs make the Kardian particularly attractive to Ghanaian motorists.

"The Kardian is a city dweller. It's for those that are essentially trying to purchase their first vehicles or starting families," he said.

"What makes them unique is the fact that they are very, very affordable to purchase and extremely affordable to run."

Powered by Renault's turbocharged engine technology, the Kardian combines impressive performance with low fuel consumption.

The SUV features a bold modern design, LED lighting signature, two-tone body styling, 16-inch alloy wheels, roof rails and a spacious interior with a 398-litre boot capacity.

Inside, drivers benefit from an eight-inch multimedia touchscreen, wireless smartphone connectivity, digital instrument cluster, keyless entry and start, ambient interior lighting and Renault's Multi-Sense driving modes.

The Kardian is also equipped with nine advanced driver-assistance systems, including blind-spot monitoring, hill-start assist, speed limiter, cruise control, automatic lighting, rear-view camera and multi-view parking cameras.

Why the Kardian stands out

Key selling points of the Renault Kardian:

Affordable purchase price and low maintenance costs;

Fuel-efficient turbocharged engine;

Modern SUV styling with LED lighting;

Spacious 398-litre luggage compartment;

Wireless smartphone connectivity;

Multi-Sense driving modes;

Keyless entry and push-button start;

Nine advanced safety and driver-assistance systems;

Digital instrument cluster and multimedia touchscreen;

Ideal for young professionals, first-time buyers and small families.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.