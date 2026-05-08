GIFEC hands over 550 laptops to Upper East Region

The Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC) has handed over 550 laptop computers to boost the implementation of the government’s One Million Coders Programme in the Upper East Region.

The laptops, which represent the first physical deployment of devices for the programme in the region, will be distributed to 11 selected training centres, including Senior High Schools, community ICT centres and youth skills centres across Bolgatanga, Bawku, Navrongo and surrounding districts.

Mr Martin Aberba, the Upper East Regional Manager of GIFEC, said the initiative formed part of efforts to bridge the digital divide by extending reliable ICT infrastructure and services to underserved and unserved communities.

He explained that the One Million Coders Programme, being implemented under the policy direction of the Ministry of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovation in partnership with global technology firms, aimed to equip one million young Ghanaians with coding, software development and digital skills over the next two years.

Mr Aberba noted that the programme would create significant opportunities for young people in the region, enabling them to work as freelance web developers, mobile app testers, software support assistants and remote digital workers without the need to migrate to major cities or abroad in search of greener pastures.

“For the first time, young people in remote communities can acquire the same globally relevant coding skills as their peers in urban centres, making digital inclusion a reality,” he said.

He added that locally trained coders would also support businesses, farms and district assemblies by developing digital solutions such as websites, inventory systems and payment platforms to drive local economic growth.

Mr Aberba formally handed over the laptops to Mr Akamugri Donatus Atanga, the Upper East Regional Minister, for onward distribution and deployment to the designated centres, urging stakeholders to ensure their proper use.

Receiving the equipment, the Upper East Regional Minister expressed gratitude to the government for fulfilling its commitment and campaign promise to equip the youth with employable skills.

He said the initiative was part of broader efforts to empower young people across various sectors, including vocational and digital training, to enhance livelihoods.

Mr Atanga, however, noted that the region currently had 11 centres across its 15 districts and appealed for additional facilities to ensure equitable access for all districts, ensuring that each district had at least one centre.

He cautioned coordinators and managers of the centres against misusing or hoarding the equipment, stressing that the laptops were meant to benefit all young people in the region.

“People should not privatise them or lock them up to the detriment of others. These are public resources meant to give access to the entire youth to come and learn,” he said.

The Minister warned that authorities would take action against any individual who attempted to sabotage the programme.

He also encouraged young people and adults alike to take advantage of the opportunity to acquire digital skills, describing such knowledge as essential for participation in the modern world.

Receiving the laptops on behalf of the Municipal and District Chief Executives (MDCEs), Mr Francis Tobig, the Nabdam District Chief Executive, commended the government for the initiative and noted that it was timely, as the world was evolving digitally.

He said the project was particularly relevant due to the remote nature of most communities in the region, which limited young people’s access to digital skills, training and exposure.

He pledged that the MDCEs would monitor the use of the equipment to ensure it was used for its intended purposes for maximum benefit and empowerment of the youth.

The One Million Coders Programme is a flagship government initiative aimed at building a strong digital workforce and promoting inclusive technological development across the country, especially among young people.

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