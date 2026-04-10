GIFEC supports national rollout of One Million Coders Programme with laptop presentation

The Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications has supported the Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations with a laptop presentation to facilitate the national rollout of the One Million Coders Programme (OMCP).

The presentation ceremony, held on Friday, April 10, at the Ministry’s Conference Room, forms part of ongoing efforts to equip the programme with the necessary digital tools to ensure effective implementation across the country.

The One Million Coders Programme is a flagship national initiative aimed at building digital skills among Ghana’s youth, enhancing employability, and positioning the country as a competitive player in the global digital economy.

Speaking at the event, the Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to digital transformation and inclusive access to technology.

He emphasised the importance of strategic partnerships and institutional support in achieving the programme’s ambitious target.

The Minister further disclosed that following the programme’s launch nearly a year ago by the President, a dedicated team was tasked to assess the implementation landscape and has since produced a comprehensive report to guide the training phase of the initiative.

He also highlighted the programme’s strong focus on job creation, noting that the training is designed to open up employment opportunities for participants.

To support this, 130 centres have been established nationwide, with each region hosting state-of-the-art facilities.

Additionally, 12 universities have been integrated into the programme through collaboration with the Ministry of Education to enhance training delivery and impact.

Also present at the presentation were the Deputy Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Mohammed Adams Sukparu; the Administrator (CEO) of GIFEC, Tanko Rashid-Computer; the Deputy Administrator (CEO), Nana Akyaa Amoah-Amissah; and the Director of Corporate Affairs, Francisca Adjei.

The laptops presented are expected to support training, coordination, and operational activities under the OMCP as it expands nationwide.

GIFEC’s contribution aligns with its mandate to facilitate universal access to electronic communication and promote digital inclusion, particularly in underserved and rural communities.

The national rollout of the One Million Coders Programme is anticipated to accelerate Ghana’s digitalisation agenda while empowering a new generation of tech-driven innovators and professionals.

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