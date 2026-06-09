National

Sam George donates 10 laptops to Parliament to support digital operations

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  9 June 2026 5:59am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, has donated 10 laptops to the Parliament of Ghana as part of efforts to enhance digital efficiency within the legislative arm of government.

The presentation was made on April 8, 2026, at the Ministry’s conference room in Accra. The donation forms part of the Ministry's broader initiatives to improve digital infrastructure and bridge technology gaps across public institutions.

Receiving the items on behalf of Parliament, officials expressed appreciation to the Minister for the support and assured that the laptops would be used strictly for their intended purpose to strengthen parliamentary work.

The Ministry indicated that the gesture aligns with its ongoing agenda to promote digital transformation and improve operational capacity within key state institutions.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group