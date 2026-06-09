Sam George donates 10 laptops to Parliament to support digital operations

The Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, has donated 10 laptops to the Parliament of Ghana as part of efforts to enhance digital efficiency within the legislative arm of government.

The presentation was made on April 8, 2026, at the Ministry’s conference room in Accra. The donation forms part of the Ministry's broader initiatives to improve digital infrastructure and bridge technology gaps across public institutions.

Receiving the items on behalf of Parliament, officials expressed appreciation to the Minister for the support and assured that the laptops would be used strictly for their intended purpose to strengthen parliamentary work.

The Ministry indicated that the gesture aligns with its ongoing agenda to promote digital transformation and improve operational capacity within key state institutions.

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