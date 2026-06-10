Awuah tennis tournament set for June 13

The Achimota School Tennis Club (ASTEC) is set to host the third edition of the Chairman John Awuah Invitational Tournament on Saturday, June 13, 2026, with First Atlantic Bank coming on board as the Headline Sponsor of the prestigious event.

The tournament is also set to enjoy sponsorship support from Fresh Drops Mineral Water, Dunlop, and Peninsula Resort and Golf Club, whose contributions continue to enhance the quality and appeal of one of Ghana’s fastest-growing social tennis competitions.

Over the years, the Chairman John Awuah Invitational Tournament has evolved into a major fixture on the social tennis calendar, attracting players and enthusiasts from clubs including Depot Tennis Club, Dome Tennis Club, Lakeside Tennis Club, Regional Maritime University (RMU), and other invited clubs.

Organized under the leadership of Chairman John Awuah, the annual tournament serves as a platform for competitive tennis, fellowship, networking, and the promotion of healthy lifestyles among players and supporters alike.

Speaking ahead of the event, Chairman John Awuah expressed appreciation to the sponsors for their commitment to the growth of tennis and community sports.

“We are grateful to First Atlantic Bank for partnering with us as Headline Sponsor and to Fresh Drops Mineral Water, Dunlop, and Peninsula Resort for their invaluable support. Their commitment has enabled us to elevate the tournament experience for participants and spectators alike,” he said.

This year’s tournament will feature men’s doubles and ladies’ doubles competitions, with an attractive prize package awaiting the finalists.

In the men’s doubles category, the winning pair will receive a cash prize of GHS 10,000, a championship trophy, medals, marketing collateral from First Atlantic Bank, a weekend getaway for two at Peninsula Resort on a bed-and-breakfast basis, and merchandise from Dunlop. The runners-up will receive GHS 7,000, silver trophies, silver medals, and marketing collateral from First Atlantic Bank.

The ladies’ doubles champions will receive an identical package comprising GHS 10,000 in prize money, trophies, medals, First Atlantic Bank promotional items, a weekend for two at Peninsula Resort, and Dunlop merchandise. The runners-up will receive GHS 7,000, silver trophies, silver medals, and marketing collateral from First Atlantic Bank.

In addition to the on-court action, players and spectators will enjoy free food and drinks throughout the tournament, creating an atmosphere that blends competition with social interaction and celebration.

Tournament Directors George Heckson, Godfrey Tettey, and Nana Yaa have assured participants of a professionally organized event and have encouraged all players to uphold the values of fair play, respect, and sportsmanship that have become hallmarks of the competition.

Since its inception, the Chairman John Awuah Invitational Tournament has successfully brought together players from different clubs and backgrounds, strengthening relationships within the tennis fraternity while promoting the development of recreational tennis in Ghana.

The third edition promises another memorable chapter in the tournament’s history, with high-quality tennis, attractive prizes, and a vibrant social atmosphere expected to draw players and supporters from across the country.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.