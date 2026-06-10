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QNET’s RYTHM Foundation partners with Ghanaian NGO to advance menstrual health access for schoolgirls in rural Ghana

  10 June 2026 2:46pm
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Wellness and lifestyle company QNET’s CSR arm, RYTHM Foundation, has supported a menstrual hygiene initiative in rural Ghana aimed at improving access, dignity and educational participation for young girls.

Implemented in partnership with Accra-based KAT Foundation, the Period Essential Project provided reusable sanitary pads to approximately 200 female students from Aframso M/A Junior High School and Ejura M/A Experimental Junior High School in Ghana’s Ashanti Region.

This initiative supports the broader goals of Menstrual Hygiene Day, observed globally on 28 May, which raises awareness of the importance of menstrual health, dignity, and equitable access to education.

For many girls in underserved communities, limited access to menstrual hygiene products can affect confidence, wellbeing and consistent school attendance. By equipping students with reusable menstrual pads, the initiative aims to support safer, more dignified menstrual health management while helping girls remain engaged in school life.

Shreevidya Anandan, Head of RYTHM Foundation, said, “Menstrual health is closely connected to education, dignity, and opportunity. No girl should have her confidence, wellbeing or future limited by a lack of access to essential menstrual products. Through our partnership with KAT Foundation, we are proud to support practical, community-led solutions that help young girls stay in school and participate fully.

Beyond supporting menstrual hygiene management, the initiative promotes environmental sustainability by encouraging the use of reusable sanitary pads, which offer a longer-term, cost-effective alternative to disposable products.

Mrs. Millicent Duffuor, General Manager, KAT Foundation, added,“Menstrual health should never be a reason for girls to miss school, lose confidence or feel excluded from everyday opportunities. Through the Period Essential Project, we aim to support young girls with practical solutions that help them manage their menstrual health safely and with dignity. We are grateful to partner with RYTHM Foundation in helping create positive and lasting impact within schools and communities.”

KAT Foundation, a Ghana-based non-governmental organisation, focuses on child welfare, health advocacy and community empowerment through sustainable, community-driven programmes. The Foundation works closely with schools, communities and development stakeholders to deliver practical interventions that create meaningful local impact.

Menstrual Hygiene Day seeks to break stigma, raise awareness, and promote collective action to ensure that menstruation does not stand in the way of education, health, equality, or opportunity.

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