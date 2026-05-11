QNET condemns alleged case of Canada travel scam in Ghana

Audio By Carbonatix
QNET, an international wellness and lifestyle company, is aware of news reports claiming that the anti-human trafficking unit of the Ghana Police Service has discovered and arrested more than 100 Ghanaians linked to a Canada travel scam falsely represented as QNET.
The report claimed they were allegedly deceived into a travel scheme falsely linked to QNET. QNET strongly condemns this alleged case of kidnapping and travel scam. The company dissociates itself from the perpetrators of these crimes.
QNET Ghana dissociates itself from any fraudulent activities, scams, or schemes that promise unrealistic returns, employment opportunities, business prospects, or visa assistance. QNET encourages the public to verify all travel, recruitment, and business-related offers through appropriate official channels before making any financial commitments or travelling outside the country.
QNET has, on many occasions, promptly responded to news of similar arrests and clarified that some individuals deliberately misuse the company’s name to deceive innocent people.
Alarmed about the alleged case of kidnapping falsely linked to QNET, Biram Fall, Deputy Chairman of QNET for Sub-Saharan Africa, categorically stated: "Holding people against their will is a very serious offence, and QNET does not operate in that manner. QNET respects and abides by the laws of Ghana, and everywhere it operates.”
“We will continue to provide authentic information about our business to the public so that it can help people understand how fraudsters misuse the company name and how to avoid them. QNET does not offer investment schemes, jobs opportunities abroad or visas in exchange for money. The company does not coerce people into its business by kidnapping or trafficking them.”
QNET recently held a media webinar that brought together about 35 experienced journalists from various media organisations in Ghana to deepen their understanding of the company's efforts to combat misinformation and misuse of its name and products.
Across Sub-Saharan Africa, QNET is intensifying its anti-scam awareness campaigns through its "QNET Against Scams" initiative, broadcast on television, radio, online media, social networks, and billboards, as well as in print media.
The company is also strengthening its collaboration with security institutions and working on replicating its exemplary partnership with Ghana’s Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) in other parts of West Africa to effectively combat these fraudulent practices.
The public is advised to verify any opportunities claiming to be linked to QNET by contacting the company directly via its compliance service on WhatsApp at +233 2566 30005 or by email at network.integrity@qnet.net.
Latest Stories
-
Elon Musk and Tim Cook among CEOs expected to accompany Trump on China trip
1 minute
-
‘Any law student who goes to court over entrance exam will lose’ – Kwaku Ansa-Asare
2 minutes
-
Ecobank and Proparco deepen partnership to unlock €300m for agriculture, women-led businesses in Africa
9 minutes
-
Trade Minister engages UK, Chinese envoys on investment and economic cooperation
10 minutes
-
QNET condemns alleged case of Canada travel scam in Ghana
11 minutes
-
Tamale Police probe alleged assault, blackmail and circulation of woman’s nude Video
13 minutes
-
US passengers from ship quarantined as officials say public risk ‘very low’
14 minutes
-
Oil price predicted to remain above $100 for rest of year
17 minutes
-
‘Britain at the heart of Europe’: How Starmer’s plans are going down in the EU
20 minutes
-
South African President warns xenophobic violence will not be tolerated
21 minutes
-
GHOSPA raises concern over low recruitment of pharmacists, pharmacy technicians
23 minutes
-
Don’t leave children’s eye care solely to health professionals – Optometrist urges parents
23 minutes
-
EVODIA Foundation donates to Kumasi Female Prison as authorities appeal for vocational training support
29 minutes
-
Oti Regional House of Chiefs to begin mediation process over Nkwanta conflict
34 minutes
-
Ablekuma West Assembly demolishes ghettos in anti-crime operation
38 minutes