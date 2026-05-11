QNET condemns alleged case of Canada travel scam in Ghana

QNET, an international wellness and lifestyle company, is aware of news reports claiming that the anti-human trafficking unit of the Ghana Police Service has discovered and arrested more than 100 Ghanaians linked to a Canada travel scam falsely represented as QNET.

The report claimed they were allegedly deceived into a travel scheme falsely linked to QNET. QNET strongly condemns this alleged case of kidnapping and travel scam. The company dissociates itself from the perpetrators of these crimes.

QNET Ghana dissociates itself from any fraudulent activities, scams, or schemes that promise unrealistic returns, employment opportunities, business prospects, or visa assistance. QNET encourages the public to verify all travel, recruitment, and business-related offers through appropriate official channels before making any financial commitments or travelling outside the country.

QNET has, on many occasions, promptly responded to news of similar arrests and clarified that some individuals deliberately misuse the company’s name to deceive innocent people.

Alarmed about the alleged case of kidnapping falsely linked to QNET, Biram Fall, Deputy Chairman of QNET for Sub-Saharan Africa, categorically stated: "Holding people against their will is a very serious offence, and QNET does not operate in that manner. QNET respects and abides by the laws of Ghana, and everywhere it operates.”

“We will continue to provide authentic information about our business to the public so that it can help people understand how fraudsters misuse the company name and how to avoid them. QNET does not offer investment schemes, jobs opportunities abroad or visas in exchange for money. The company does not coerce people into its business by kidnapping or trafficking them.”

QNET recently held a media webinar that brought together about 35 experienced journalists from various media organisations in Ghana to deepen their understanding of the company's efforts to combat misinformation and misuse of its name and products.

Across Sub-Saharan Africa, QNET is intensifying its anti-scam awareness campaigns through its "QNET Against Scams" initiative, broadcast on television, radio, online media, social networks, and billboards, as well as in print media.

The company is also strengthening its collaboration with security institutions and working on replicating its exemplary partnership with Ghana’s Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) in other parts of West Africa to effectively combat these fraudulent practices.

The public is advised to verify any opportunities claiming to be linked to QNET by contacting the company directly via its compliance service on WhatsApp at +233 2566 30005 or by email at network.integrity@qnet.net.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.