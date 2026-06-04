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Interior Minister commends border security agencies, pledges support to address challenges 

Source: GNA  
  4 June 2026 5:16am
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Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, Minister for the Interior, has commended security agencies operating along the Aflao border for their dedication and sacrifices in safeguarding the country.

He assured them of the government’s continued support to address operational challenges.

During a working visit to the area, the Minister praised personnel for their commitment to duty, noting that their efforts had contributed significantly to Ghana’s reputation as a safe and stable country.

He said the visit formed part of the government’s efforts to engage directly with officers on the ground and gain a first-hand understanding of the challenges they face in the line of duty.

Mr Mohammed-Mubarak explained that the approach aligned with the President’s directive for ministers to move beyond office-based assessments and interact with stakeholders in the field to better appreciate ground realities.

He acknowledged that security personnel at the borders often work under difficult conditions, sacrificing comfort to ensure the safety of citizens.

The Minister assured them that government was aware of the challenges and remained committed to gradually addressing them to improve their working conditions.

He emphasised the importance of inter-agency collaboration, noting that effective coordination among institutions such as the Immigration Service, Customs Division, National Security and other agencies was key to ensuring national security.

He expressed satisfaction with the level of cooperation among the agencies at the border and encouraged them to sustain and strengthen the collaboration.

Mr Mohammed-Mubarak further noted that security agencies had played a critical role in intercepting individuals on watchlists, preventing drug trafficking and curbing other illegal activities.

He urged officers to remain professional and vigilant in the discharge of their duties while government works to provide the necessary support to enhance their operations.

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