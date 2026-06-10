QNET donates football equipment to Samuel Inkoom Academy to support grassroots football

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QNET has donated football equipment used during the QNET and Manchester City Football Clinic 2026 in Ghana to Samuel Inkoom Football Academy as part of the company’s efforts to enhance grassroots football development in Ghana.
The donation exercise took place at Bosumtwi Industries (QNET’s local training center and stock office) in East Legon, Accra, following the successful football clinic organized for twenty-five young male and female footballers in Ghana.
The donated items included pitch hoardings, mini nets, sports bibs, tactical boards, football cones, football equipment bags, and QNET-Manchester City football clinic souvenirs.
Speaking about QNET’s commitment to supporting young talent development and sports in general, Trevor Kuna, Chief Network Development Officer of QNET, convincingly stated: “We are glad to announce the donation of football equipment used in the QNET Manchester City Football Clinic 2026 Ghana to Samuel Inkoom Football Academy. This initiative reflects our unwavering commitment to supporting football talent development in Ghana as part of our corporate social responsibility activities.”
He further noted the importance of investing in young footballers for the future growth of sports in the country. “We believe that nurturing young athletes is crucial for the future of sports in Ghana. By providing these resources, we aim to empower future stars and enhance the grassroots football experience,” he added.
Mr. Kuna also expressed appreciation to Manchester City Football Club for their partnership in making the 2026 football clinic a success in Ghana. “We are grateful to Manchester City Football Club for the partnership that helped make the Football Clinic a success in Ghana. Our partnership with Manchester City Football Clubis more than 10 years old, and in that period, we have jointly contributed to the development of football, especially in Africa,” he said.
Richard Owusu, Captain of the Samuel Inkoom Football Academy team expressed gratitude for the support, highlighting its significance in empowering young footballers:“We are grateful to QNET and Manchester City Football Club. The support you are providing for us is tremendous. We really appreciate the donation of football equipment. It will go a long way toward inspiring us more and better preparing us as footballers.”
Mr. Kuna reaffirmed QNET's commitment to creating opportunities for young people through sports development initiatives. “QNET is dedicated to fostering talent and creating opportunities for the youth, ensuring they have the tools they need to succeed on and off the field. We are committed to contributing to the development of the game of football in Ghana and across the world,” he concluded.
Beyond its sports and community initiatives, QNET continues to champion ethical business practices, transparency and public education across its markets while working closely with stakeholders and authorities to address the misuse and misrepresentation of its brand.
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