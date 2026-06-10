Female student made offensive remarks before altercation, says Education Directorate on Nyinahin SHS incident

The Public Relations Officer of the Atwima Mponua District Education Directorate, Eric Aboagye, has provided clarification on an incident involving a teacher and a female student of Nyinahin Catholic Senior High School in the Ashanti Region.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem morning show, Mr Aboagye said the incident occurred on Monday evening at a private hostel housing students of the school.

He explained that three male students had reportedly left the hostel after gate closing hours and returned around 10:00pm, despite the gate being scheduled to close at 9:00pm.

“When they came back late, the teacher in charge told them to go back because the gate was already closed and he could not open it at that time,” he said.

According to him, the students reacted by pelting stones at the hostel, prompting the caretaker to report the matter to the hostel owner, who subsequently lodged a complaint with the police over alleged threats against the teacher.

He further alleged that tensions escalated after the male students were asked to vacate the hostel.

“The teacher later reported that the boys had threatened to attack him after their WASSCE examinations,” Mr Aboagye stated.

He said the removal of the students from the hostel triggered a confrontation involving a female student, who allegedly made offensive remarks directed at the teacher.

“The female student, out of anger, made some comments which the teacher responded to. Unfortunately, the exchange escalated,” he explained.

Mr Aboagye added that during the exchange, the student reportedly mentioned that her father was deceased, which further intensified the confrontation.

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He said the matter was later escalated to school authorities, who involved the police. The teacher was subsequently taken into custody to assist with investigations, while the student was issued a medical form for examination.

“The assistant headmistress in charge of domestic affairs contacted the police commander, and both parties were attended to. The student has since been treated and discharged,” he said.

He noted that the female student is a final-year WASSCE candidate offering Home Economics and had completed her Biology examination, with only one paper left before finishing school.

Mr Aboagye added that the student is currently in stable condition following medical attention, while investigations into the incident are ongoing.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.