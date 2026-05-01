Doreen Avio appointed PRO for Ghana Music Awards UK ahead of 10th anniversary

Seasoned creative journalist and brand communication executive, Doreen Avio, has been appointed as Public Relations Officer for Ghana Music Awards UK, organisers announced on Thursday, April 9.

The strategic appointment comes at a significant moment as GMA UK prepares to celebrate its 10th anniversary in 2026, marking a decade of championing Ghanaian music and culture on the global stage.

In her new role, Doreen will lead the communication strategy for the people’s choice awards scheme, further ‘’strengthening GMA UK’s communications, deepening audience engagement, and amplifying its global visibility across the UK and other key markets as it transitions into its next decade“, according to the organisers. With her dynamic personality, cultural insight and strong media presence, she is also expected to play a pivotal role in shaping the narrative of GMA UK and advancing its mission of promoting Ghanaian music worldwide.

Doreen said, ‘’ I’m truly grateful and excited to step into the role of Public Relations Officer for Ghana Music Awards UK. It means a lot to be entrusted with this responsibility, especially at such a significant time. 2026 marks 10 years of celebrating Ghanaian music and culture on the global stage, and I’m proud to be part of this milestone. I’m ready to put in the work and leverage my experience, passion, and ideas to help grow the brand and contribute to its continued success.”

With over a decade of experience in media, communications and entertainment, Doreen Avio has established herself as one of Ghana’s most influential media personalities and cultural voices. Her work spans radio, television, digital media and live event hosting, where she has consistently shaped conversations and amplified African entertainment narratives across local and international platforms.

She has built strong relationships across the African creative ecosystem, engaging with mainstream artistes, industry executives and global stakeholders through interviews, curated content and high-profile event platforms. As a host and moderator, she has led major events including Ghana Music Awards UK, Ghana Party in the Park in the UK, and the EMY Africa Awards, demonstrating her ability to command diverse audiences and deliver at the highest level.

Through her work on Hitz 103.9 FM and Joy Prime TV, coupled with a growing digital community, Doreen continues to influence culture, drive engagement and position herself as a key connector between brands, audiences and the evolving African entertainment industry. Beyond media, she is the founder of the Doreen Avio Foundation, an initiative focused on supporting the education and welfare of the girl child, reflecting her commitment to social impact alongside her professional career.

Ghana Music Awards UK is a people-centred awards scheme dedicated to promoting and expanding the Ghanaian music industry both locally and internationally.

Over the years, it has created a thriving platform for collaboration, cultural exchange and global recognition of Ghanaian creative works. Widely regarded as “The Biggest Night,” the awards event is known for its vibrant celebrations, attracting patrons from across the UK and beyond.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.