Deputy Transport Minister praises MPS investment at Tema Port

The Deputy Minister for Transport has praised the significant investments made by Meridian Port Services (MPS), operators of the container terminal at Tema Port.

Dorcas Affo-Toffey, who is also the Member of Parliament for Jomoro, described the facility as one of the most modern and well-equipped ports in West Africa.

She made the remarks during a working visit to MPS, where she toured the facility and interacted with management to gain firsthand insight into the company’s operations, technological advancements, and future expansion plans.

The visit formed part of efforts to better understand the critical role MPS plays in facilitating trade and economic growth, while contributing to the government’s broader agenda of transforming Ghana into a competitive logistics and maritime hub.

“I am personally impressed with the level of investment that has gone into this facility. The technology, infrastructure, and modern equipment deployed here are truly remarkable. They demonstrate the commitment of MPS to ensuring efficiency and excellence in port operations,” she said.

One of the highlights of the visit was her experience aboard one of the terminal’s state-of-the-art ship-to-shore cranes, which rises approximately 125 metres above ground level.

“I had the opportunity to get on their latest crane and witness operations from a unique vantage point overlooking the Atlantic Ocean. It was an incredible experience and a clear demonstration of the sophisticated technology being used here,” she stated.

Madam Affo-Toffey noted that the investments at the container terminal have positioned Tema Port as a leading maritime gateway in the sub-region, capable of handling increasing volumes of cargo and supporting international trade.

She emphasised that efficient port infrastructure remains essential to Ghana’s economic development and competitiveness within the West African trade corridor.

“Looking across West Africa, Tema Port is undoubtedly one of the best-equipped ports in the sub-region. The investments made here are helping to improve trade facilitation and strengthen Ghana’s position as a preferred destination for shipping and logistics,” she said.

The Deputy Minister explained that her visit forms part of the Ministry of Transport’s efforts to engage key industry stakeholders and identify opportunities for collaboration in support of President John Dramani Mahama’s “Resetting Ghana” agenda.

“As deputy minister, it is important for me to visit facilities such as this to gain firsthand information about their operations and understand how the government can work with them to advance the President’s vision for national development,” she added.

During the engagement, MPS management appealed to the Ministry of Transport to help protect and secure available land around the port enclave for future development projects aimed at addressing congestion and improving operational efficiency.

Responding, Madam Affo-Toffey acknowledged the importance of preserving strategic land for infrastructure expansion, noting that such developments would significantly enhance cargo handling and logistics management at the port.

She explained that additional land would help ease challenges related to parking and traffic congestion while creating room for future infrastructure to streamline port activities.

“What they are proposing is very important because it will help decongest the port, particularly in relation to parking and the movement of cargo. Having visited and engaged with them, I now have a better appreciation of the need,” she said.

The Deputy Minister assured MPS management that she would brief the Transport Minister, Joseph Bukari Nikpe, and submit a report on the concerns raised during the visit.

“I will return to the ministry and provide a detailed report to my minister so that we can examine how best the government can support this initiative and help bring it to fruition,” she stated.

She stressed the importance of collaboration between government and private-sector operators in driving infrastructure development and strengthening Ghana’s transport and logistics sector.

The visit underscores the government's commitment to engaging industry players and supporting investments that enhance Ghana’s maritime competitiveness, facilitate trade, and contribute to economic growth.

Stakeholders believe sustained collaboration between government and MPS will be crucial in ensuring the port continues to meet growing demand while maintaining world-class operational standards.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.