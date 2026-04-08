Health NGOs warn of imminent family planning crisis over delayed UNFPA supplies at Tema Port

Audio By Carbonatix
Civil society organisations in the health sector are raising alarm over what they say is a looming family planning crisis, as critical contraceptive supplies remain locked up at the Tema Port nearly two years after arriving in the country.
The consignments—three containers of contraceptives and related medical supplies donated by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA)—are valued at approximately $1.6 million.
They include condoms, oral contraceptive pills, implants, and other essential reproductive health commodities.
In an interview on Joy FM’s Midday News on Wednesday, Advocacy and Youth Coordinator at Marie Stope Ghana, Henrietta Kaakyire, said the prolonged delay in clearing the items is already worsening shortages across parts of the country, threatening access to family planning services for women and girls.
She explained that the commodities were initially expected to benefit from a diplomatic exemption.
“The commodities were supposed to get diplomatic exemption, but currently, UNFPA does not have that exemption as it previously had,” she said.
She further revealed that the delay has led to significant financial implications, with accumulated port charges now exceeding $200,000—a cost that must be settled before the items can be released.
Health advocates warn that the continued detention of the supplies could severely disrupt reproductive healthcare delivery nationwide.
She noted that in some cases, stock levels have dropped to critically low levels.
“We can’t even say we have more than a thousand implants in the country. Commodities are at very low levels.”
The groups are calling on government to urgently intervene to facilitate the release of the supplies, warning that any further delay could limit access to essential reproductive health services and reverse gains made in family planning efforts across Ghana.
“We want the government to release the commodities immediately because there are declining stock levels at the national and regional medical stores,” she stressed.
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