Critical commodities stuck at port, CSOs warn of family planning crisis

Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) have raised concerns over delays in clearing family planning commodities worth $500,000 at Ghana’s port of entry.

The commodities, procured by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and consigned to the Ministry of Health, have reportedly been held since August 2024, posing a risk of nationwide stock-outs.

Ms Henritta Kaakyire Ataah, Advocacy and Youth Coordinator at Marie Stopes Ghana, told a press conference in Accra that the delay was leading to declining stock levels at national and regional medical stores.

“These are not just supplies sitting idle; they are lifesaving commodities,” she said, noting that the stock includes pills, implants, injectables, condoms, intrauterine devices (IUDs), and essential instruments for their administration.

The CSOs said family planning services were critical to Ghana’s healthcare system, with implications for maternal health, economic development and human rights.

They cited evidence showing that modern contraceptive use could prevent up to 70 per cent of maternal deaths and reduce under‑five mortality by 58 per cent.

Ms Ataah said that abortion‑related complications account for 20.8 per cent of pregnancy‑related deaths in Ghana, warning that stock‑outs could lead to increased unintended pregnancies and unsafe abortions.

“Every week of delay strengthens a predictable chain of consequences, stock‑outs, unintended pregnancies, unsafe abortions, and preventable maternal deaths,” she emphasised.

The CSOs noted that while some shipments valued at over 1.6 million US dollars had been released following earlier engagements, three consignments remain uncleared.

They expressed concern that reduced donor funding following the withdrawal of USAID support in 2025 made it critical for Ghana to strengthen its domestic systems and financing.

Ms Ataah acknowledged the President's directive to the Ministers of Health and Finance to resolve the issue, but insisted on immediate and transparent action.

The CSOs outlined demands, including clearance of the commodities, a public statement from the Ministry of Health, and a contingency plan to prevent stock‑outs.

They also called for a review of administrative classifications affecting health imports and increased domestic financing for family planning.

“We refuse to be silent when a bureaucratic failure places women’s lives at risk,” the CSOs declared, pledging to monitor and publicly report on the government’s response.

The group urged the media and public to treat the matter as one of national importance, stressing that “this is not just about commodities at the port; it is about the health, dignity, and future of Ghanaian women.”

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