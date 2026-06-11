Cheap imports threaten local poultry industry – Stakeholders

Stakeholders in Ghana’s poultry industry have expressed concern that the continued influx of low-priced imported chicken is eroding the competitiveness of local producers and threatening investments in the sector.

They said imported poultry products continued to enjoy significant price advantages, limiting the growth of domestic production and reducing the ability of local farmers to expand operations and create jobs.

The concerns were raised ahead of the sixth Ghana Poultry Day, where industry players are expected to discuss measures to strengthen the poultry value chain and improve the sector’s contribution to the national economy.

Alberta Nana Akyaa Akosa, Executive Director and Founder of Agrihouse Foundation, said sustained policy support was needed to address market imbalances that continued to favour imported poultry products.

She said although demand for chicken remained high, consumers often based purchasing decisions on price and availability, creating challenges for local producers competing against cheaper imports.

Ms Akosa said imported chicken often benefited from pricing advantages arising from large-scale production, subsidies and established supply chains, making such products more attractive to consumers, particularly in urban areas.

She warned that without deliberate interventions to ensure fair competition and support local farmers, the poultry industry could struggle to achieve sustainable growth and realise its full economic potential.

Ms Akosa called for stronger enforcement of standards and market regulations, as well as enhanced local procurement, targeted subsidies and public education campaigns to encourage the consumption of locally produced chicken.

She said addressing market distortions would improve farmers’ incomes, stimulate job creation, strengthen food security and reduce Ghana’s import bill.

John Setor Dumelo, Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture, acknowledged the challenge and said government was implementing measures to reduce poultry imports while increasing local production.

He said policies aimed at increasing the supply of Ghanaian chicken on the market were expected to gradually reduce dependence on imports and help stabilise prices.

Mr Dumelo said support for commercial poultry farmers and efforts to expand production capacity would improve the availability and affordability of locally produced chicken.

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