Stakeholders call for practical reforms to strengthen TVET

Some artisans and students have called on the Government to strengthen Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) by investing in modern equipment, practical skills training and entrepreneurship support to better prepare young people for employment and self-reliance.

They said improving TVET would contribute significantly to industrialisation, boost local manufacturing and help address youth unemployment.

Mr Kojo Boafo, a computer repair technician in Tema, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that technical institutions should be equipped with modern, industry-standard tools and equipment to enable students to acquire relevant practical skills.

He said training should place greater emphasis on hands-on learning and competency-based education to meet the changing needs of industry.

Mr Enoch Aheavor, a mobile phone repair technician, urged the Government to increase investment in TVET by providing graduates with start-up kits, financial support and workplace attachment opportunities.

He said integrating entrepreneurship, business management and digital skills into technical education would better prepare graduates to establish their own businesses and create employment.

Madam Akpene Mawutor, a fashion designer, said strengthening technical education would help develop a skilled workforce capable of supporting Ghana’s industrialisation agenda.

She encouraged young people to embrace technical and vocational education, noting that practical skills offered sustainable employment opportunities while reducing dependence on imported goods and services.

Master Evans Opoku Menu, a student of Kaneshie Technical Senior High School, appealed to educational authorities to improve workshop facilities and provide modern equipment to enhance practical training.

“We want a shift from lecture-based teaching to more workshop practice and field experience to prepare us for the world of work,” he said.

The stakeholders expressed the hope that sustained investment in TVET would equip more young people with employable skills, stimulate entrepreneurship and contribute meaningfully to Ghana’s economic development.

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