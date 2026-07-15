High Lady Beautician School urges youth to embrace vocational skills amid unemployment concerns

The Principal of High Lady Beautician School in Goaso in the Ahafo region, Ms Dorothy Bonsu, has reiterated a call on young people to embrace vocational and entrepreneurial skills as a pathway to self-employment and economic empowerment.

According to her, vocational education has become increasingly relevant in addressing youth unemployment, as it equips learners with practical skills that can be translated into sustainable businesses and career opportunities.

"The beauty industry continues to create enormous opportunities for young people. I want to encourage the youth to embrace vocational education because it equips them with practical skills that can lead to self-employment and financial independence. Rather than waiting for limited white-collar jobs, they should take advantage of opportunities in the TVET sector to build sustainable careers and even create jobs for others," she said during an admission ceremony held on Monday, July 13.

She admitted some seventeen students for training in hair making, Makeup Artistry, Hair Braiding, and Nail Technology.

She noted that, after the training, the institution would award them certificates recognised by the National Vocational Training Institute (NVTI), providing them with qualifications that could enhance their employability both in Ghana and abroad.

The High Lady Beautician School offers training in Wig Making, Hairdressing, Makeup Artistry, Hair Braiding, Nail Technology and other beauty-related disciplines through a curriculum that combines classroom instruction with intensive practical sessions.

Ms. Bonsu said the institution's objective is not only to train students in technical skills but also to nurture entrepreneurship and innovation, enabling graduates to establish their own businesses and contribute to national development.

Also speaking at the event, Christiana Bossman, an Examiner with the National Vocational Training Institute (NVTI) in Sunyani, stressed the importance of enrolling in accredited vocational institutions that uphold national training standards.

According to her, Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) remains one of the most effective tools for reducing unemployment and equipping young people with industry-relevant skills.

She commended High Lady Beautician School for its commitment to practical skills development and expressed confidence that institutions offering quality vocational education will continue to play a significant role in Ghana's socio-economic development.

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