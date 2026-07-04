Goaso residents criticise Health Minister for skipping municipal hospital during Ahafo visit

Audio By Carbonatix
A section of residents in Goaso in the Ahafo Region have expressed disappointment with the Minister of Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, for failing to visit the Goaso Municipal Hospital during his recent working visit to the region.
The Minister was in the region to launch the Free Primary Healthcare Initiative and hand over medical equipment to health facilities but did not tour the Goaso Municipal Hospital, the region’s largest government referral facility.
Speaking to Adom News, some residents said they had expected the Minister to inspect the hospital firsthand to appreciate the challenges confronting the facility and assess the urgent logistical needs affecting healthcare delivery.
According to them, although the Minister may have received reports on the state of the hospital, a personal visit would have provided him with a better understanding of the situation and the difficulties faced by both health workers and patients.
They argued that the Minister missed an opportunity to engage hospital management, staff and patients to obtain firsthand information on the operational challenges confronting the facility.
The residents also criticised regional authorities who accompanied the Minister, saying they should have encouraged him to include the hospital in his itinerary, as he has done during visits to health facilities in other parts of the country.
They maintained that the Goaso Municipal Hospital urgently requires improved logistics and infrastructure to enhance the quality of healthcare services and called on the Ministry of Health to prioritise the facility.
During his visit to the Ahafo Region, Mr Akandoh participated in a radio discussion, paid a courtesy call on the Goaso Traditional Council, met with regional and district health directors, and attended a durbar to officially launch the Free Primary Healthcare Initiative and hand over medical equipment.
Latest Stories
-
Bawumia commends Amin Adam for visionary Masjid Al Noor project in Tamale
2 minutes
-
Flood-related death toll could rise amid possible disease outbreak — Susan Adu-Amankwah warns
17 minutes
-
Xenophobia: South Africa must use civilised means to remove illegal migrants – Inusa Fuseini
18 minutes
-
NADMO to begin relief distribution to flood victims today
19 minutes
-
Using indiscipline to excuse leadership failure is unacceptable – Miracles Aboagye fires back over flood blame debate
23 minutes
-
Expedite constitutional review – Inusah Fuseini urges Mahama to allow election of MMDCEs
31 minutes
-
“I lost everything… the house is empty” – Dennis Miracles Aboagye recounts flood ordeal
32 minutes
-
Everybody has failed – Susan Adu-Amankwah blames decades of leadership for recurring floods
48 minutes
-
NDC threatens NPP’s popularity and dominance – Paul Afoko warns
1 hour
-
Goaso residents criticise Health Minister for skipping municipal hospital during Ahafo visit
1 hour
-
Gertrude Esaaba Torkornoo: Why the Supreme Court okayed ex-Chief Justice’s removal process (Full Judgment)
2 hours
-
ISSER urges government to triple sanitation investment to tackle flooding and disease
2 hours
-
Livestream: Newsfile discusses Accra floods and the dismissal of Justice Torkonoo’s case
2 hours
-
Sylvester Tetteh pledges to strengthen NPP structures ahead of 2028
2 hours
-
British Council advocates language-responsive education to improve learning outcomes
3 hours