Goaso residents criticise Health Minister for skipping municipal hospital during Ahafo visit

Health Minister, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh

A section of residents in Goaso in the Ahafo Region have expressed disappointment with the Minister of Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, for failing to visit the Goaso Municipal Hospital during his recent working visit to the region.

The Minister was in the region to launch the Free Primary Healthcare Initiative and hand over medical equipment to health facilities but did not tour the Goaso Municipal Hospital, the region’s largest government referral facility.

Speaking to Adom News, some residents said they had expected the Minister to inspect the hospital firsthand to appreciate the challenges confronting the facility and assess the urgent logistical needs affecting healthcare delivery.

According to them, although the Minister may have received reports on the state of the hospital, a personal visit would have provided him with a better understanding of the situation and the difficulties faced by both health workers and patients.

They argued that the Minister missed an opportunity to engage hospital management, staff and patients to obtain firsthand information on the operational challenges confronting the facility.

The residents also criticised regional authorities who accompanied the Minister, saying they should have encouraged him to include the hospital in his itinerary, as he has done during visits to health facilities in other parts of the country.

They maintained that the Goaso Municipal Hospital urgently requires improved logistics and infrastructure to enhance the quality of healthcare services and called on the Ministry of Health to prioritise the facility.

During his visit to the Ahafo Region, Mr Akandoh participated in a radio discussion, paid a courtesy call on the Goaso Traditional Council, met with regional and district health directors, and attended a durbar to officially launch the Free Primary Healthcare Initiative and hand over medical equipment.

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