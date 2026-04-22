Publican AI is a move to reward political cronies – GUTA Secretary alleges

Mr Amamoo on the Super Morning Show

The Secretary-General of the Ghana Union of Traders’ Association (GUTA), Richard Amamoo, has intensified criticism of the new port management system, Publican AI, alleging that its introduction is being used to advance political interests at the ports.

He claimed that the system is being implemented in a way that allows political actors to promote partisan agendas, rather than improve efficiency in port operations.

“It is a point where politicians try to announce their presence at the port, that we have come to power, let us bring our cronies to bring the system, and in a heist they will implement before stakeholders' engagement,” he said.

Mr Amamoo argued that the system is ineffective and should either be discontinued or introduced in a more gradual and consultative manner.

He also raised concerns about the private company behind the system, describing it as relatively new and lacking the necessary experience to manage such a complex national platform.

“When you look at the developer of the Public AI we are discussing today, it was registered in December 2024, no experience, nothing,” he argued.

“If it must be done, it should be done well, so you cannot just come, bring some system or in the name of an upgrade to come and destroy the other entity,” he added.

According to him, these concerns undermine confidence in the system and reinforce calls for its suspension or phased implementation to allow stakeholders to adjust without disruption.

GUTA maintains that reforms at the ports should prioritise trade facilitation and cost reduction, rather than imposing additional burdens on importers.

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