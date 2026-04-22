GUTA raises alarm over alleged sharp increase in port duties under Publican AI system

The Welfare Officer of the Ghana Union of Traders Association, Benjamin Yeboah

The Welfare Officer of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA), Benjamin Yeboah, has warned that the deployment of the Publican AI system at Ghana’s ports is driving significant increases in cargo valuations, with some traders reportedly paying up to 300% more in duties than before.

Speaking on Joy FM on April 22, Mr Yeboah said the developments confirm earlier concerns raised by GUTA before the rollout of the system, with many members now struggling to cope with unexpectedly high charges.

“You see, those that were paying about GH¢100,000 per cargo container are now paying about GH¢300,000,” he said, adding that “this is what we feared… and if this is what is going on, then we have a problem.”

His comments come amid growing tensions between trader groups and the government over the introduction of the Publican AI system, first announced by the Ministry of Finance during the 2026 Budget presentation. The system is designed to use artificial intelligence to verify import valuations, detect misclassification of goods, and reduce revenue leakages at the ports.

According to Mr Yeboah, the Finance Minister had explained that the technology would address under-declaration and improve revenue mobilisation. However, GUTA and other stakeholders had sought early engagement with authorities due to the potential impact on trade operations.

He disclosed that in February, representatives of the association met officials at Oak Plaza, where they were informed that pilot testing of the system had already begun at the ports. During the meeting, authorities reportedly presented findings on about 14 companies alleged to have under-declared goods and owed revenue to the state.

Despite these assurances, GUTA expressed concern over the lack of broader stakeholder consultation before the pilot rollout.

“We thought that as major stakeholders… we should all sit and look at how the whole thing is going to work,” Mr Yeboah said, adding that the approach raised early concerns within the association.

Officials, he noted, had assured traders that only about 24 to 25 per cent of transactions would experience valuation discrepancies, while the majority would proceed without challenges. However, developments since implementation suggest otherwise.

“Most of our members were reporting that their values have been taken up high,” he said, warning that the situation could result in cargo being locked up at the ports, with traders facing heavy demurrage and storage charges.

The concerns raised by GUTA form part of a wider backlash against the system. In April 2026, major trade bodies, including the Traders Advocacy Group Ghana and the Food and Beverages Association of Ghana, joined GUTA in a coordinated industrial action, temporarily suspending duty payments and disrupting port operations.

The groups argue that the system generates unpredictable and excessively high duty valuations, with limited transparency and no clear appeal mechanism. Some traders have described the situation as “daylight robbery”, citing the inability of customs officers to adjust AI-generated valuations even when presented with valid documentation.

Although the strike was suspended on April 17 following an emergency meeting with the Ghana Revenue Authority and the Finance Ministry, tensions remain high. The suspension was conditional on further engagement and stakeholder consultation on the system.

However, scepticism persists. The Food and Beverages Association of Ghana continues to oppose the system outright and is calling for its suspension until a more transparent and equitable framework is introduced.

For GUTA, the immediate concern remains the financial pressure on traders and the potential disruption to business activity if the valuation issues are not resolved.

“If this continues,” Mr Yeboah cautioned, “then we have a serious problem on our hands.”

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.