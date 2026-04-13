GUTA suspends strike as gov’t opens door for further consultations on Publican AI System

The Ghana Union of Traders’ Associations (Ghana Union of Traders’ Associations) has suspended its planned nationwide industrial action against the Publican AI system following a high-level meeting with stakeholders in Accra.

The Ghana Shippers’ Authority (Ghana Shippers’ Authority) announced the decision after discussions held at the Ghana Shippers’ House on Monday, April 13, 2026, involving GUTA leaders, freight forwarders’ associations, and government representatives.

The meeting was convened to address mounting concerns from traders over the introduction of the Publican AI system, which they say has led to increased duties and inefficiencies in port and clearing operations.

GUTA had earlier issued a directive on Sunday, April 12, 2026, instructing freight forwarders and clearing agents to suspend duty payments and halt operations from April 13 to April 17 as part of a planned nationwide industrial action.

However, following Monday’s engagement, the association agreed to suspend the full rollout of the action to allow further consultations with relevant authorities, including a scheduled meeting with the Minister of Transport, Joseph Nikpe Bukari, on Thursday, April 16, 2026.

Speaking at the meeting, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Shippers’ Authority, Prof. Ransford Gyampo, stressed the importance of dialogue in resolving industry disputes.

“The GSA remains committed to promoting a fair and efficient trading environment, while ensuring that reforms within the sector serve the broader interest of the economy,” he said.

He assured stakeholders that the concerns raised by traders would be addressed through appropriate institutional channels.

Officials of GUTA welcomed the intervention, but maintained their call for the suspension of the Publican AI system, insisting that rising duties and operational challenges are putting pressure on traders and manufacturers.

The Publican AI system has recently become a major point of contention between traders and port authorities, with industry players calling for further engagement before full implementation.

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